Have you ever had someone a few steps ahead of you turn around and show you exactly what to do? That moment can be both a relief and a challenge—because once someone shows you the way, the question becomes if you’re willing to trust them enough to follow.

This week, I followed.

When the Right Person Shows You the Number

A referral came my way from a fellow entrepreneur who has the kind of focused, niche-specific knowledge that only comes from years of doing the work, getting coached, refining the offer, and learning where their value is.

He had a client in crisis. A B2B pet marketplace had just launched a new website, and things had gone sideways fast. Payments were broken. Product data was corrupted. Vendors weren’t getting paid. It was a situation where every hour mattered and every wrong move got more expensive.

At JHD, we’ve stepped into plenty of complicated digital situations over the years. Broken websites with messy systems. Businesses that have outgrown the thing that used to work. But this one came with another layer for me, personally.

My friend didn’t just send the referral. He walked me through how he would think about it.

He explained the pricing logic. He showed me how he structures emergency work. He helped me see not just what the client needed, but what that kind of expertise is worth today. So when the conversation came, I just followed his lead.

The engagement came in at a rate I had never charged before, more than double my standard hourly rate, and I’ve thought about that moment a lot this week. It would be easy to make the story about money, and yes, pricing matters—but that wasn’t really the heart of it.

The heart of it was trust.

Trusting that someone else had already done the work to understand the value. Trusting that I didn’t have to shrink the number just because it made me more comfortable. Trusting that JHD has earned the right to step into complicated problems with absolute confidence.

The Magic of the Right Room

Then, Roundtable. So much of entrepreneurship can feel like standing in a room by yourself, staring at decisions that seem obvious only after they’ve been made. Pricing. Growth. Hiring. Partnerships. Timing. Capacity.

But in the right room, those decisions don’t feel quite as isolating.

That’s part of the magic of Roundtable. It gives me a place to sit, in full confidentiality, with the things I’m unsure of, the things I doubt, and the questions I’m still carrying about business—without fear of being judged.

It’s genuinely just people showing up with their experience, perspective, and generosity, then letting those things become useful to someone else. By the end of the conversation, whatever next step needs to be taken usually feels a little less impossible.

That’s what I’ve been hungry for without always having the words for it.

A net. A collective.

That’s part of what we’re building through JHD, The Nexus, and the work around it.

Yes, JHD is a design and digital agency. We build brands, websites, systems, and strategy, but more and more, I see that the real work underneath all of that is helping people move forward with a clear next step. Sometimes, it happens because another entrepreneur shows you how to stop discounting your own experience.

A New Room in the Same House

By Friday night, all of this same energy will move into a new zip code.

Night Market is coming to Tyrone for the first time, setting up at Shamrock Park. I walked the field Tuesday morning, checking the power junction boxes, looking at the pavilion, making sure the details were in place, and asking the town to cut the grass one more time before people arrive.

Very glamorous founder work, by the way. Nothing says “visionary leadership” quite like inspecting grass height. (Honestly, I loved it.)

There was something about standing there and imagining the field full of vendors, families, music, food, neighbors, and people bumping into someone they didn’t expect to see. Night Market has always been about creating a space where community can happen naturally.

And moving into Tyrone feels new, but it also feels like a different town with the same heartbeat. A new room in the same house. That’s definitely why this past week felt so full. Everything seems to be accelerating.

The conversations are getting clearer. The programming at The Nexus is expanding. Night Market is stepping into new places. The work JHD is doing is being valued in a way that feels more aligned with the years behind it.

Sometimes, we find confidence to stick with it after someone else helps us move through the doubt. This week, I borrowed some from another entrepreneur. I watched others find it in the right room. Then I felt it walking through a field in Tyrone, imagining what could happen there.

That’s what the right people and places can do.

They don’t remove the uncertainty.

They remind you that uncertainty doesn’t have to stop you.

Join Us at The Nexus (and Night Market!)

The Nexus is open every Tuesday for Roundtable and every Thursday for Thought Lab. If you’re building something and want to be in a room where the right people show up, the door is open.

If you’re near Tyrone this Friday night, come find us at Shamrock Park for Night Market. We’ll be out there in the grass. Learn more at https://nightmarketllc.com/.

