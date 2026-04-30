Secretary Raffensperger Unveils New Voter Data Tool to Enhance Election Transparency

The Citizen
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Secretary Raffensperger Unveils New Voter Data Tool to Enhance Election Transparency

The Citizen
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Views 305 | Comments 0

Atlanta – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his office has unveiled an upgrade to Georgia’s Election Data Hub, allowing Georgians to view voter turnout by party affiliation. 

“Transparency is the bedrock of public trust,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “By providing more granular data on voting breakdowns, we’re giving every Georgian a front-row seat to a secure and accessible election process. This tool is another step in our commitment to keeping Georgia the gold standard for election administration.”

The new party breakdown feature is available under the Voter Turnout Interactive Map and allows users to filter voting participation by Republican, Democratic, and Non-Partisan ballot selection. 

The announcement comes as Georgia voters continue to head to polls. More than 68,000 Georgians cast their ballot through the second day of early, in-person voting as of Tuesday, April 28. 

Early voting continues through May 15. You can check early voting locations, times, and sample ballots at the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/.

For the most up to date turnout data, head to the Elections Data Hub at: https://sos.ga.gov/page/election-data-hub-unofficial-turnout

The Citizen

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