Students win at state tech competition

Fayette students were at home on the winners’ podium at the 2026 Georgia Student Technology Competition (GaSTC).

Three students earned a Gold medal in two competitions.

Gauri Krishnan of Peeples Elementary won 1st place for Audio Production, grades 5-6. Advik Nagendra and Rehan Dhalayat of J.C. Booth Middle won 1st place for Video Production, grades 7-8.

Local students placed top 3 in three other events.

Saket Sonone and Ari Robbins of McIntosh placed 2nd for Digital Game Design, grades 9-10. Noah Palmer and Kaito Relova of McIntosh placed 3rd for Animation, grades 11-12. Colton Kaigler and Ty Kugele of Kedron Elementary placed 3rd for 3D Modeling, grades 5-6.

GaSTC is a statewide technology competition where students in grades 3-12 compete in a variety of technology categories with a goal to challenge students to become lead