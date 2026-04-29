Sandy Creek leaders host Superstar Social

The Sandy Creek High Chick-fil-A Leader Academy hosted the Superstar Social, creating a day of joy and inclusion for local students with special needs and their families.

The Sandy Creek High School Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is composed of a select group of student leaders who demonstrate strong character, responsibility, and a commitment to serving others. The national program focuses on developing leadership through action, service, and community impact. It challenges students to move from “leader in title” to “leader in action.”

They were responsible for every aspect of the Superstar Social, from organizing activities and coordinating volunteers to ensuring a welcoming, inclusive, and sensory-considerate environment for students of all abilities.

The event was designed as a high-energy “party with a purpose.” It was sponsored by Chick-fil-A Fairburn, Publix, and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and featured a music station, art and bookmark making station, and a game station.

Sandy Creek’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is sponsored by teachers Yessyka Santana and Kelly Gallman.

“We hope students gained a deeper understanding of what it means to lead with empathy, purpose, and intentionality, said Santana. “We hope they walk away recognizing that true leadership is about service, inclusion, and creating meaningful experiences that positively impact others in their community.”