Oak Grove’s Synergy Squad cooks up fun lesson

The Citizen
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Oak Grove’s Synergy Squad cooks up fun lesson

The Citizen
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Views 55 | Comments 0

Oak Grove Elementary’s Synergy Squad has been busy learning new skills like “No Bake Cooking.”

The 2nd and 3rd graders in the squad met four times during the year, learning how to follow simple step-by-step directions to make quick snacks. Along with all the mixing and measuring was lots of smiles and laughter.

Teacher Shannon Willis loves helping her students give back, so she created a recipe book to share with parents that included pictures from the squad’s time together.

“I hope they walked away with the confidence to make easy snacks at home with a family member, while also practicing skills like following directions, working together, and being more independent,” said Willis. “They also learned that not everything always goes as planned, as one of our recipes did not quite work out.”

The Citizen

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