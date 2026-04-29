Letter to the Editor: Scout Leader Recommends Clifton for County Commission

My name is Larry Foust and I’m writing this letter today because of what I see as an ongoing mischaracterization of James Clifton. I have been reading what others have written about James and I would like to tell your readers what I know of James. I was involved as a leader of the oldest Boy Scout Troop in Fayette County, Troop 71 for fourteen years, seven of which I served as the Scout Master. During my time as an adult leader, I had the privilege to meet many young men that I am still in touch with today. One of those is James Clifton who is currently running for a position on the Fayette County Board of County Commissioners. Members of the Troop did many activities including camping, hiking, white water rafting and more, along with various community service projects, all of which James participated in. Our community service projects may have been the inspiration for James to be involved with local politics. Some the things that are being said about James seem to be by people that don’t really know him and go against the things that James was taught as a Scout. For those of you who never were in the Boy Scouts of America, a Scout is guided by these three basic principles:

The Scout Motto:

“Be prepared”. When Baden-Powel the founder of the scouting movement was asked about the motto and what they should be prepared for, “Why, for any old thing,” he replied.

The Scout Oath1:

“On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight”.

The Scout Law1:

A Scout is:

Trustworthy. Tell the truth and keep promises. People can depend on you.

Loyal. Show that you care about your family, friends, Scout leaders, school, and country.

Helpful. Volunteer to help others without expecting a reward.

Friendly. Be a friend to everyone, even people who are very different from you.

Courteous. Be polite to everyone and always use good manners.

Kind. Treat others as you want to be treated. Never harm or kill any living thing without good reason.

Obedient. Follow the rules of your family, school, and pack. Obey the laws of your community and country.

Cheerful. Look for the bright side of life. Cheerfully do tasks that come your way. Try to help others be happy.

Thrifty. Work to pay your own way. Try not to be wasteful. Use time, food, supplies, and natural resources wisely.

Brave. Face difficult situations even when you feel afraid. Do what you think is right despite what others might be doing or saying.

Clean. Keep your body and mind fit. Help keep your home and community clean.

Reverent. Be reverent toward God. Be faithful in your religious duties. Respect the beliefs of others.

The above are some pretty high standards to live your life by, how many of us can honestly say that they can score a 10 out of 10? I believe that James learned these principles at a young age and practices them now as an adult. James is a local businessman who has lived in Fayette County all of his life, is married with two young sons and is active in his community. If these are the same qualities that you look for in your elected officials, then I think your choice is an easy one to make.

Sincerely,

Larry Foust

Fayetteville, GA

1. Scouting America FAQ > What are the Scout Oath and Scout Law?