Letter to the Editor: Concerning James Clifton, from his Pastor

April 13, 2026

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you not in a political capacity, but from a pastoral point of view. I have the privilege and responsibility of serving as pastor for James Clifton and his family and have personally walked with him in an accountability group for over a year. Because I have observed recent public commentary that raises questions about his character, I believe it is both appropriate and necessary for me to speak to this matter.

Public discourse and scrutiny are part of any election season, and they serve an important role; however, there is a difference between honest disagreement and the misrepresentation of a person’s character through implication, innuendo, or incomplete information. As someone who has walked closely with James, I feel compelled to speak to this distinction.

As his pastor, I have also shared with James firsthand that it is both appropriate and necessary to challenge ideas, policies, and decisions—but it is never appropriate to attack people personally. This standard matters—and it should guide all of us, regardless of where we stand on issues.

With this said, I have found James Clifton to be a man of genuine integrity. His life, both public and private, reflects consistency, humility, and a sincere concern for others. He is not driven by personal ambition, but by a desire to serve the people of Peachtree City and Fayette County. I have witnessed firsthand his commitment to doing what is right, even when it is difficult or unpopular.

What stands out most to me is his commitment to truth. James is not interested in simply advancing a narrative—he is committed to ensuring that accurate information is shared with constituents and concerned citizens alike. In a time when confusion and division can easily take root, he has chosen to step forward with courage, seeking clarity and accountability for the good of our community.

I also recognize that we may not all agree on every issue, as this is part of a healthy civic process. However, we should all agree that character matters, and that every individual deserves to be represented truthfully and evaluated fairly.

As his pastor, I can say with full confidence that James Clifton is a man worthy of both respect and consideration. And while I recognize that some people might not agree with his conservative-leaning politics, he should not be maligned and misrepresented by his opponents untruthfully nor should he misrepresent his opponents either. My hope is that our community will engage this election season with integrity, discernment, and a shared commitment to truth for the betterment of our community. Likewise, that all of our public officials will serve our community and not themselves.

Blessings,

Joseph I. Rodgers

Dr. Joey Rodgers

Senior Pastor

FBC Peachtree City