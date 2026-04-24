Public invited to Public Meeting for Comprehensive Transportation Plan Update

Fayette County, GA – The public is invited to the first public meeting for the Fayette County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) update. The meeting will take place at 240 Glynn Street on May 12 from 5:30–7:30 PM. Community members may stop by at any time during the meeting window to learn about the project and share input on transportation needs and opportunities in Fayette County.

The project team will present initial findings on transportation needs and gather feedback on transportation-related concerns and opportunities. The plan update covers all of Fayette County, including the cities of Brooks, Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Tyrone, and Woolsey.

Phil Mallon, Fayette County Director of Public Works encouraged the public to share their transportation concerns and ideas with the project team.



“Public input is critical at this stage of the project to ensure we identify all transportation needs across the county and that the subsequent CTP recommendations represent the diverse needs of our citizens, including truck drivers, daily commuters, bicyclists, pedestrians, the golf cart lifestyle, and others,” he said.

Fayette County also encourages the community to share input through the first project survey. This survey allows members of the public to digitally “pin” areas of need and opportunity for transportation enhancement, respond to others’ pins, and share feedback with the project team. The survey is available at [website].

Fayette County updates its CTP every five to seven years, in accordance with Atlanta Regional Commission requirements. The updated plan will guide transportation investments over the next 20 years.

Visit the project website to learn more about the CTP update process, sign up for project updates, and see upcoming engagement opportunities: fayettectp.com