Fayette County Staff Recognized for Academic Achievement

Fayette County, GA – The Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) recently awarded county officials with certificates for completing requirements in the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy.

“Participating in the Lifelong Learning Academy is a commitment – a commitment to professional growth and to building the strength and resilience needed to tackle the challenges facing one’s community,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “I commend Fayette County leaders who have honored this commitment, emerging stronger, more capable, and better equipped to lead with confidence.”

County Clerk Tameca Smith was honored for completing the Revenue and Finance specialty track. Assistant 911 Director Amber Smith completed the Public Safety specialty track. Katye Vogt, 911 Director, completed the Leadership Development specialty track. Fleet Maintenance Director Bill Lackey completed the Leadership Development specialty track. Bradley Klinger, Assistant Road Director, completed the County Operations and Management and Economic and Community Development specialty tracks. Director of Environment Management Bryan Keller completed the County Operations and Management specialty track. Deputy Chief Appraiser Sonya Kennedy was honored for completion of the CORE certification during the association’s 2026 Annual Conference in Chatham County.

The Lifelong Learning Academy is a product of the longstanding partnership between ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia (CVIOG). Created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges they often face, it is a unique adult education program that provides county officials with a tailor-made educational opportunity to assist them with governing at the local level. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – which comprises county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and CVIOG – meet regularly to review the curriculum and adjust accordingly. The Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the current needs of their constituents thanks to the collaborative approach undertaken by ACCG and CVIOG.