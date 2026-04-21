GET READY NEWNAN!!  THE VERY FIRST PONKO CHICKEN DRIVE THRU IS ABOUT TO OPEN!

(April, 2026) CHAMBLEE, GA — Newnan residents should be preparing for a flavor explosion of epic proportions as the final touches are being put on the area’s first PONKO Chicken restaurant! Award-winning Japanese-American PONKO Chicken’s very first drive thru restaurant is set to open in just a few short weeks.

Longtime Newnan residents and seasoned restaurant franchise owners, Bill and William Young, will be bringing Atlanta’s unique dining concept to their hometown. Known in the community for their successful franchise experience owning several area Zaxby’s restaurants, this father and son team are excited to bring a completely new dining concept to the area.

“From the moment we first tasted PONKO Chicken, we knew the use of fresh chicken prepared in crispy panko breading, cooked in rice bran oil and served with a Japanese spin were all things that were distinctive and quite frankly, stood head and shoulders above any other chicken concept,” states Bill Young. “We are so excited to bring this exceptional dining experience to our area of town,” Young concludes.

Being an owner/operator is something the Young family takes to heart. “We are eating, breathing and sleeping PONKO Chicken and look forward to being the faces that guests see when they dine at the restaurant or pick up their orders in our drive-thru window,” states Will Young.

PONKO Chicken’s newest location in Newnan will be located at 125 Glenda Trace and be open daily from 11am until 10pm. The 2850 square foot location, which seats 48 guests in their dining room as well as 18 on their patio, will feature PONKO’s signature warm, welcoming décor. The restaurant will have two drive thru lanes to provide guests with a quicker, easier take-out experience.

This newest “Eats Meets West” restaurant will feature the full PONKO menu, including their craveable chicken tenders, sandwiches, tacos, wings and salads, as well as all of their made-from-scratch sauces, dressings, crispy noodles and baked goods. PONKO is known for only serving fresh (never frozen) halal-certified chicken, in addition to a large selection of Vegetarian dishes.

“We are all about providing an exceptional experience for our guests and offering them the ease of picking up their order without getting out of their car is just another step in making the PONKO experience even more convenient and enjoyable,” states Dr. Patrick Sallarulo, PONKO Chicken’s Chairman and CEO. “During the past eight years we have grown so much as a company and are excited about the winning combination of working with experienced franchise owners and increasing the accessibility of our business model with this drive thru concept,” Dr. Sallarulo concludes.

Following the opening of their Newnan restaurant, the Young family have plans to grow the PONKO brand throughout Coweta/Fayette County by opening two additional PONKO Chicken drive thru locations in the coming years.

About PONKO Chicken

PONKO Chicken is the perfect destination for dine-in, take-out, and delivery services. In addition, individual and corporate customers can take advantage of the restaurant’s catering offerings. PONKO Chicken is known for its award-winning Japanese-American chicken tender, most recently PONKO Chicken was awarded Atlanta Magazine’s 2024 Best Fast Casual Restaurant in Atlanta. PONKO Chicken is the recipient of dozens of awards including being a three-peat Taste of Atlanta award winner and holds the titles of “Best Selling Taste” at Taste of Atlanta, “Best Fried Chicken” at ATL CLuckFest and “Top Selling Vendor” at SuperBowl Live 2019.

The flagship PONKO Chicken Restaurant in Chamblee, Georgia opened in 2017, and during the past 8 years PONKO has expanded to open restaurants throughout the metro area in Midtown Atlanta, Marietta, Alpharetta and Duluth, as well as in Auburn, AL and a PONKO Chicken Food Truck that is available for off-site events. For more information, visit www.ponkochicken.com as well as @ponkochicken on Instagram.