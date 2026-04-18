Dr. Brenda Nelson-Porter Calls for Statewide Research into Fraud-Based Rectificatory  Justice, Civil Rights Implications in Financial Schemes

Newnan, GA – July 15, 2025 — Amid ongoing discussions about financial fraud, affinity scams, and civil accountability in Georgia, Dr. Brenda Nelson-Porter, candidate for Lt. Governor, is calling for the launch of statewide research into Banking Fraud Protection Divisions, specifically addressing the recovery of investor funds funneled through third-party platforms.

Dr. Nelson-Porter emphasizes that not every failed investment or collapsed program constitutes a Ponzi scheme, citing ambiguity in what defines “unrealistic” returns. “The SEC has not provided clear metrics. Is 5%, 18%, or 20% considered criminal? There is a critical gap in definitions that deserve scrutiny, especially when there is no clear intent to defraud,” she said.

In light of recent financial headlines, some investors have been painted as passive victims. However, Dr. Nelson-Porter questions whether investors who knowingly assumed risk, or who actively promoted schemes, should be seen solely as victims, or if some bore complicity in the design and continuation of the investment fraud itself.

“Before the word ‘Ponzi’ is hastily attached to all failed ventures, we must examine intent, group behavior, and the potential for civil rights violations when targeting occurs along racial, religious, or ethnic lines,” said Dr. Nelson-Porter.

She cites Springer’s 2020 study, which analyzed many cases of affinity fraud, that disproportionately impacted minority and religious sectors – 91 linked to religion, 45 to nationality, and 25 to ethnicity. These scams exploit trust within communities, but when the scam expands beyond targeted communities for sustainability, it reveals a more complex interplay of discrimination and manipulation.

“Groupthink,” a term used in organizational psychology, describes how tightly knit investor groups may reinforce flawed or risky decisions without scrutiny. “This phenomenon may have contributed to the perpetuation of certain fraudulent investment schemes,” said Dr. Nelson-Porter. “But more critically, groupthink also fosters silence, blame-shifting, and sometimes racially targeted deception when minority investors are excluded entirely.”

Dr. Nelson-Porter proposes that some schemes labeled as “Ponzi” were potentially not about greed, but about exclusion. If minority communities were systematically left out, it raises the question: Was the scheme, at its root, discriminatory?

Her campaign platform further specifies:

• Statewide research on Banking Fraud Protection Divisions for fund recovery and fraud risk accountability.

• Investigating potential investor complicity and encouraging those who participated in schemes to serve as anonymous witnesses to protect the public interest.

• Advancing investment legislations linking fraud schemes involving social media influencers using confirmational groupthink technique and provocative digital trends to indirectly incite hate crimes, racketeering, and other organized criminal ring activities.

• Exploring civil rights implications when investors are excluded based on race, ethnicity, or religion, possibly invoking the Civil Rights Act (CRA) and False Claims Act (FCA) expanding the scope of the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative to challenge investment fraud classifications rooted in bias.

• Calling for revocation of academic degrees or professional certifications of those proven to engage in unethical financial practices.

“Voluntary rectificatory justice is moreso applicable in such cases as restorative justice” said Dr. Nelson-Porter. “Some investors, who were complicit, must now choose integrity, by testifying against others in the scheme and participating in truth-based reconciliation.”

This bold approach seeks to reshape how financial fraud is perceived, classified, and prosecuted, calling on Georgia to take the lead in a national study involving intent, bias, and various justice models applied to economic schemes motivated by premature groupthink, marginalization, and monopolization.

An Election of Histories

References:

Springer, C. (2020). A Perspective on the Recent Theoretical and Empirical Findings Regarding the Ponzi Schemes. https://www.jopafl.com/uploads/issue23/A_PERSPECTIVE_ON_THE_RECENT_THEORETICAL_AND_EMPIR ICAL_FINDINGS_REGARDING_THE_PONZI_SCHEMES.pdf

Nelson-Porter, B. (2025). 2026 Georgia Lieutenant Governor Campaign Platform.

http://brigettes.com/Politics/BrendaLynnNelsonPorter4LTGOV-GA-Platform.htm

SEC Reported Case:

https://fox40jackson.com/georgia-man-accused-by-sec-of-perpetrating-ponzi-scheme-says-he-takes-full responsibility-for-his-actions/

Groupthink Analysis:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/376570958_Bibliometric_analysis_of_groupthink_in_organization_Cases _study_in_the_world

Ponzi Definition Resource:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228292946_Ponzi_Schemes_A_Critical_Analysis

Comparative Justice Study:

https://www.academia.edu/113609915/Rectificatory_and_Restorative_Justice_Paradigms_A_Comparative_Analysis