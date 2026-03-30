Secretary of State Raffensperger Announces Anti-Human Trafficking Trainings for Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking

Secretary of State Press Office

214 State Capitol

Atlanta, GA 30334

Contact: 470-312-2803

March 27, 2026

Atlanta – Today, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger officially announced the relaunch of Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking (GBAT), a statewide initiative designed to equip business owners and their employees with the tools necessary to spot and report human trafficking.

Secretary Raffensperger was joined by GBAT members from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association, and Wellspring Living. During the announcement, Secretary Raffensperger noted that human trafficking is not a distant issue in Georgia.

“Human trafficking is a multibillion-dollar industry—tied with arms dealing as the second-largest criminal industry in the world,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “This is happening in our backyards, from our urban centers to our coastal and rural communities. If we want to eliminate this reprehensible practice, we must all join the fight to eradicate trafficking once and for all.”

The Department of Homeland Security estimates there are more than 27 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, while the FBI currently ranks Atlanta as one of the 14 U.S. cities with the highest rates of child sex trafficking.

“This is not an issue where there can be too many cooks in the kitchen,” the Secretary added. “The more citizens know what to look for, the more we can hold these criminals accountable.”

GBAT provides a streamlined process for businesses to join the fight. Upon registration, businesses will receive a comprehensive resource kit including educational materials, signage, and window clings. In addition, in collaboration with Wellspring Living and Street Grace, the program will offer free virtual human trafficking training sessions for GBAT members.

“Wellspring Living is honored and excited to work with the Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking to offer trainings to equip businesses across Georgia with the knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to trafficking,” said Dionysia Ambrose, Director of Institute Services, at Wellspring Living. “This work is vital because informed businesses become a powerful line of defense, helping to identify exploitation, protect vulnerable individuals, and create safer, more aware communities.”

“Street Grace proudly stands with Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office as they relaunch Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking. We believe Georgia businesses have both the opportunity and the responsibility to be a powerful force for prevention,” said Bob Rodgers, President and CEO of CEO of Street Grace. “At Street Grace, we know trafficking thrives in silence and inaction. Georgia businesses can disrupt that reality by becoming informed, vigilant, and engaged. From hospitality to transportation to technology, every sector has a role to play in recognizing the signs of exploitation and refusing to tolerate it.”

Hotels are a major hub for human trafficking, particularly sex trafficking. The Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association noted their support for the program.

“The Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association is proud to stand alongside the Secretary of State’s Office to demonstrate our industry’s commitment to this fight and to make it the clear – there is ‘no room for trafficking in Georgia,’” said Trent Nesbit, with Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association.

Georgia business owners and nonprofits are encouraged to join the coalition by applying online at https://sos.ga.gov/georgia-businesses-against-trafficking.

Participation is free and provides businesses with the training necessary to protect the vulnerable and ensure a safer Georgia.