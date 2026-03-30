What Happens to $500,000 Fines in First Liberty Ponzi Scheme Case?

The $500,000 fines issued in the First Liberty Ponzi scheme — including those against Fayette County School Board member Randy Hough, Timothy Nathaniel Darnell, and Brant Frost V — are not symbolic penalties.

If history is any measure, those fined are highly likely to be required to pay them.

They are part of a civil enforcement process carried out by the Georgia Secretary of State Securities Division, which regulates securities activity in the state. That process is separate from any criminal case and follows a different legal standard.

A pattern of maximum penalties

State regulators with the Georgia Secretary of State Securities Division have issued the maximum $500,000 fine to multiple individuals tied to First Liberty, signaling the severity of the violations uncovered in the investigation.

Darnell has been linked to roughly $6 million in investor losses, according to state findings.

According to the Secretary of State’s order, Hough was responsible for investor accounts tied to 11 First Liberty clients, including eight he brought in. Those accounts totaled $6,855,000 in investments.

Only one of those investors recovered their principal, according to his testimony.

Each case follows the same enforcement path — one that gives defendants the opportunity to challenge the fine, but historically leads to the same result.

How the process works

The fines begin as administrative orders from the Georgia Secretary of State Securities Division, typically tied to violations such as offering or selling securities without proper registration, licensing, or compliance with state law.

Those fined can request a hearing, where a hearing officer determines whether the order stands.

If the ruling goes against them, they can appeal to Superior Court.

If they still do not pay, the state can enforce the fine through the courts.

“If they don’t pay that fine, then we tell the AG to go to court, and the court will order them to pay that fine,” Assistant Securities Commissioner Noula Zaharis said.

That process — and the fact that these are civil regulatory actions — has led to some confusion in public discussions of the case.

How this differs from criminal cases

Some community members have pointed to the concept of “innocent until proven guilty” when discussing the fines.

That standard applies to criminal prosecutions.

The Secretary of State’s actions are civil regulatory enforcement, meaning the agency has already conducted an investigation and issued findings under Georgia securities law. Those findings can be challenged through hearings and appeals, but they are not the same as a criminal charge or trial.

A track record shaped by experience

Even with those appeal options, challenges are extremely rare.

“In 12 years we’ve never had anyone contest our final orders,” Zaharis said, referring to her time with the Securities Division.

Only one person has attempted an appeal during that time — and that case did not succeed.

“The judge threw it out of court,” she said.

That history suggests that once these fines are finalized, they are highly likely to be enforced.

Why most people don’t fight the fines

Part of the answer is cost.

Securities law is highly specialized, and attorneys who handle these cases are expensive. Fighting a $500,000 fine can quickly become costly, with little indication of success.

That reality appears to discourage most appeals before they begin.

Where the money has gone — until now

Traditionally, fines collected by the state do not go back to victims.

Instead, they go to the state, while victims must rely on receivership proceedings — which can take years and often return only a fraction of what was lost.

“Victims don’t care about fines. We need to get the money back to them,” Zaharis said.

A shift that could change everything

On March 27, the Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 284, which would allow fines collected by the Secretary of State to be directed to victims.

The bill still requires the governor’s signature.

If signed into law, it would create a new pathway for restitution — one that could apply directly to the multiple $500,000 fines already issued in the First Liberty case.

Zaharis said the measure could also influence how cases are resolved moving forward, calling it “a tool” in the process.

Why this matters for victims

The First Liberty scheme has now been tied to at least $155 million in losses, according to the most recent receiver report.

With multiple defendants facing maximum fines, the total potential penalties could reach into the millions.

If collected — and if Senate Bill 284 takes effect — those funds could begin to flow back to victims instead of remaining with the state.

What comes next

For those fined, hearings and possible appeals are still ahead.

But based on the state’s track record, the fines themselves are unlikely to disappear.

The more significant question now is what happens after they are paid — and whether, for the first time, those penalties will help restore what victims lost.