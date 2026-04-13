Letter to the Editor: Hoffman Reflects on Easter, Christianity and Social Media

Letters to the Editor
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Letter to the Editor: Hoffman Reflects on Easter, Christianity and Social Media

Letters to the Editor
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Views 601 | Comments 3

This past Easter, the Catholic Church experienced a massive increase in new converts with some estimating a 40% growth compared to last year. In many dioceses, the numbers were much higher. This was the case not only in the US, but around the world as well.

As a Catholic convert myself, having entered the Church on Easter of 2002, this was very exciting news. The trend in the US and the West for so long has been well-documented decreases in church attendance and those who identify as Christian. For the first time, recent studies have shown that the decrease seems to have bottomed out and now we see this strong increase in new Catholics. There have also been multiple reports of revival-like events at major colleges where hundreds of students were getting baptized and engaging in massive praise and worship services. Student athletes giving glory to God for a big win or championship has also become quite common. So, what’s going on?

There is no easy answer and I simply don’t trust the social scientists of our time to accurately report on this phenomenon due to their anti-religious bias. But there are many interesting data points: massive growth in Christian podcasts and YouTube content, prominent celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt being open about their faith, a significant increase in faith-based TV shows and movies (that aren’t horrible), etc.

The podcasts and YouTube content in particular have been effective because they go beyond the simplistic sound bites often used to criticize the faith and provide detailed, comprehensive explanations. They are also able to meet people where they are. Those who are curious about the faith can find a number of voices whose varied approaches meet their specific needs or interests. Once that initial barrier to communication is overcome, then true education can begin, and once you really get into the beautiful depth of the Christian faith, it is hard to resist. 

While I do think these factors are helping to drive an increase in Christian believers, I also think a big part of it is due to the mysterious workings of the Holy Spirit. As Jesus said in the gospel of John, “The spirit blows where it chooses, and you hear the sound of it, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.” The Holy Spirit is definitely doing something in our culture. It could be because 2025 was a “Jubilee Year” for the Catholic Church where blessings and graces are made especially available to the flock. Or it could be His ability to use tragedy, like the shooting of Charlie Kirk, to turn peoples’ hearts and be inspired by the grace and charity of someone like Erica Kirk, who publicly forgave Charlie’s assassin soon after the shooting.

Whatever the reasons, the growth in faith is a good thing. Even the most disgruntled atheist would find it hard to claim that people generally don’t become kind, gentler, and more loving when they become Christian. They certainly become happier, and happier people tend to contribute positively to society. So, even on a pragmatic, utilitarian level, this is a good trend of society and a welcome counterpoint to some of the negative trends we’ve seen.

Case in point is the shocking increase in youth suicide rates over the past 10 years. According to the CDC, the numbers are up 60% in terms of the combined impact of suicidal thoughts and actual deaths, and it tends to affect girls more than boys. It is a shocking, horrible trend that our media and politicians seem to ignore. While they will spend massive amounts of their energy and time to discredit the motives and ambitions of their political enemies, you hear very little concern about our youth and what trends are impacting them so negatively. 

I think we all know, both in terms of various studies and our own experiences, that smartphones and social media play a large role in this phenomenon. After all, there have been recent high-profile court cases where social media companies have been charged with using their addictive algorithms to entice young people to get hooked on their platforms, where all manner of evil influences can be found. (Ironically, those same platforms are where many of the Christian content providers thrive as well; while that is a good thing, one has to wonder if it’s worth the cost….)

What these apps offer more than anything is the illusion that non-supernatural, non-faith-based happiness can be found in the material world if one only has the right look, right clothes, right vacation, or right ideology. Because the apps supercharge the arc of obsession, many youths find out quickly that there is no there there. Some are then led to despair, but some are led to seeking meaning with God (thank God). 

Another pernicious effect of social media is how it robs the individual of self-reflection and assessment. We are so constantly distracted by it (myself included) that we can’t take the time to really look at ourselves, see where we are doing well, where we need work, and where we need to stop certain destructive behaviors. A problem can’t be solved if it isn’t acknowledged.

So I hope that this recent increase in religious conversion spurs people to think more deeply about why these things happen. The politicians are too busy chasing after clicks, viral moments, and campaign funds from big pharma and tech to really address the destruction we’re seeing among young people. That means we have to do so.

God bless and please pray for and take care of your neighbor.

Trey Hoffman

Peachtree City

Letters to the Editor

3 responses to “Letter to the Editor: Hoffman Reflects on Easter, Christianity and Social Media”

  1. Stranger Than Fiction Avatar
    Stranger Than Fiction

    If Trey is accurate about the uptick in American Catholic conversions, I hope they will join their Pontiff in condemning the immortal president and his Secretary of Death, Hegseth. It would be nice for some Christians to finally denounce this sleazy administration and their disdain for Jesus’ teachings.

    Forgive me if I don’t hold my breath, but I can dream.

    1. Benjamin Ferencz Avatar
      Benjamin Ferencz

      Trump posted an AI slop image of himself as Jesus. This is an example of a morally bankrupt political party.

  2. Benjamin Ferencz Avatar
    Benjamin Ferencz

    Catholic here. What you’re presenting isn’t a serious argument, it’s a carefully arranged narrative of comforting assumptions, selective anecdotes, and theological self-congratulation designed to avoid a far more uncomfortable truth: the people most eager to celebrate a “Christian revival” are often the very ones ignoring and in many cases openly contradicting the teachings of Jesus Christ. Pointing at you Republicans.

    The much-celebrated “40% surge” in Easter conversions is being treated as if it signals a sweeping spiritual awakening. It doesn’t. A temporary increase, especially in a post-pandemic context where participation is rebounding across institutions, is not evidence of divine movement. It’s a data point, nothing more.

    Long-term trends across the United States and the broader West still show declining religious affiliation and participation. Elevating a single-year fluctuation into proof of revival isn’t analysis.

    And dismissing researchers outright because they’re supposedly “biased” while offering no credible counter-data isn’t skepticism. It’s an unwillingness to engage with reality when it becomes inconvenient.

    Pointing to figures like Mark Wahlberg or Chris Pratt as indicators of spiritual momentum only underscores how thin this argument is. Even referring to a racist and misogynist like Charlie Kirk in any religious context is absolutely disgusting.

    Celebrity religiosity has always existed. It reflects branding, audience alignment, and cultural positioning, not theological truth. If anything, it highlights how faith is being commodified, curated, and distributed through the same algorithmic systems that are elsewhere blamed for social decay.
    It’s straight up marketing, just like Trump’s bibles.
    Yeah I want to buy my Bible from a man who cheated on two wives, had kids in both affairs, was found liable for sexual abuse, bragged about assaulting women and said would date his own daughter, and raped a woman in a dressing room.

    The rise of Christian podcasts and online content isn’t evidence of deeper truth breaking through, it’s evidence of effective communication ecosystems.

    These platforms succeed because they:

    -control the narrative framing

    -minimize exposure to serious counterarguments

    -meet emotional and psychological needs

    That’s how all persuasive systems work—religious, political, or otherwise. People aren’t converting because truth has suddenly become undeniable; they’re converting because the message resonates with their identity, fears, and desires.

    Attributing these trends to the “mysterious workings of the Holy Spirit” ends the argument rather than advancing it. It replaces explanation with assertion.
    Once divine causation is invoked, no evidence is required and no contradiction matters.

    Even more troubling is the willingness to interpret tragedy through this lens, invoking figures like Charlie Kirk in ways that suggest violence can be spiritually meaningful if it fits the narrative. That isn’t faith, it’s simply retrofitting meaning onto events to preserve belief.

    The assertion that Christianity reliably produces kinder, gentler, more loving people falls apart the moment it’s tested against reality.

    If that were true, then the political movement most loudly aligned with Christianity would visibly reflect those virtues. Instead, what we see is:

    -consistent support for militarism and war

    -indifference toward large-scale human suffering beyond national borders

    -hostility toward immigrants and marginalized communities

    -refusal to take meaningful action on climate change

    -ongoing inaction in the face of school shootings and gun violence

    These are not minor inconsistencies. They are systemic moral contradictions with real human consequences.

    The teachings of Jesus Christ are not ambiguous or politically neutral. They are direct, demanding, and often inconvenient:

    -“Blessed are the peacemakers” — not those who glorify force

    -“Love your enemies” — not those who demonize opponents

    -Whatever you did for the least of these, you did for me” — not those who cut aid to the vulnerable

    -Put your sword back in its place” — not those who normalize violence

    Measured against these standards, many contemporary policies fail decisively.
    Efforts to weaken institutions like United States Agency for International Development have tangible consequences: reduced access to food, medicine, and clean water for the world’s poorest populations. That’s not an abstract policy debate, it’s a matter of preventable suffering and death.

    Climate inaction disproportionately harms those with the fewest resources, exposing entire populations to displacement, hunger, and instability. That is a failure of stewardship.

    The refusal to address gun violence—despite repeated tragedies involving children reveals a political paralysis that stands in stark contrast to any claim of moral urgency.
    Invoking faith while supporting or tolerating these outcomes is contradiction

    Yes, youth mental health is deteriorating. Yes, social media plays a role.
    But reducing the solution to “more religion” while ignoring structural drivers, economic insecurity, lack of healthcare access, inequality, and political dysfunction is not just simplistic, it’s irresponsible.

    Faith can offer meaning on a spiritual level. It cannot substitute for systemic solutions to systemic problems.

    This is the core issue:
    What’s being described as revival looks far more like a rise in religious identity without a corresponding rise in ethical transformation.

    That’s not renewal.
     That’s just appearance. Just take a look at JD Vance’s book cover— shows a Methodist Church, one in which he never attended.

    If a genuine moral revival were underway—one rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ, we would expect to see measurable changes in how people treat one another:

    -fewer children going hungry

    -fewer lives lost to preventable violence

    -greater care for the poor and displaced

    -more consistent commitment to peace over power and war

    Instead, many of the loudest voices claiming Christian identity are aligned with outcomes that move in the opposite direction.

    So no—this is not compelling evidence of divine movement.

    It is evidence that religion can expand in visibility while contracting in moral seriousness.

    And that should not be celebrated. It should be examined, especially by anyone who claims to take the teachings of Jesus seriously.

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