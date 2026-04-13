Letter to the Editor: Hoffman Reflects on Easter, Christianity and Social Media

This past Easter, the Catholic Church experienced a massive increase in new converts with some estimating a 40% growth compared to last year. In many dioceses, the numbers were much higher. This was the case not only in the US, but around the world as well.

As a Catholic convert myself, having entered the Church on Easter of 2002, this was very exciting news. The trend in the US and the West for so long has been well-documented decreases in church attendance and those who identify as Christian. For the first time, recent studies have shown that the decrease seems to have bottomed out and now we see this strong increase in new Catholics. There have also been multiple reports of revival-like events at major colleges where hundreds of students were getting baptized and engaging in massive praise and worship services. Student athletes giving glory to God for a big win or championship has also become quite common. So, what’s going on?

There is no easy answer and I simply don’t trust the social scientists of our time to accurately report on this phenomenon due to their anti-religious bias. But there are many interesting data points: massive growth in Christian podcasts and YouTube content, prominent celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt being open about their faith, a significant increase in faith-based TV shows and movies (that aren’t horrible), etc.

The podcasts and YouTube content in particular have been effective because they go beyond the simplistic sound bites often used to criticize the faith and provide detailed, comprehensive explanations. They are also able to meet people where they are. Those who are curious about the faith can find a number of voices whose varied approaches meet their specific needs or interests. Once that initial barrier to communication is overcome, then true education can begin, and once you really get into the beautiful depth of the Christian faith, it is hard to resist.

While I do think these factors are helping to drive an increase in Christian believers, I also think a big part of it is due to the mysterious workings of the Holy Spirit. As Jesus said in the gospel of John, “The spirit blows where it chooses, and you hear the sound of it, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.” The Holy Spirit is definitely doing something in our culture. It could be because 2025 was a “Jubilee Year” for the Catholic Church where blessings and graces are made especially available to the flock. Or it could be His ability to use tragedy, like the shooting of Charlie Kirk, to turn peoples’ hearts and be inspired by the grace and charity of someone like Erica Kirk, who publicly forgave Charlie’s assassin soon after the shooting.

Whatever the reasons, the growth in faith is a good thing. Even the most disgruntled atheist would find it hard to claim that people generally don’t become kind, gentler, and more loving when they become Christian. They certainly become happier, and happier people tend to contribute positively to society. So, even on a pragmatic, utilitarian level, this is a good trend of society and a welcome counterpoint to some of the negative trends we’ve seen.

Case in point is the shocking increase in youth suicide rates over the past 10 years. According to the CDC, the numbers are up 60% in terms of the combined impact of suicidal thoughts and actual deaths, and it tends to affect girls more than boys. It is a shocking, horrible trend that our media and politicians seem to ignore. While they will spend massive amounts of their energy and time to discredit the motives and ambitions of their political enemies, you hear very little concern about our youth and what trends are impacting them so negatively.

I think we all know, both in terms of various studies and our own experiences, that smartphones and social media play a large role in this phenomenon. After all, there have been recent high-profile court cases where social media companies have been charged with using their addictive algorithms to entice young people to get hooked on their platforms, where all manner of evil influences can be found. (Ironically, those same platforms are where many of the Christian content providers thrive as well; while that is a good thing, one has to wonder if it’s worth the cost….)

What these apps offer more than anything is the illusion that non-supernatural, non-faith-based happiness can be found in the material world if one only has the right look, right clothes, right vacation, or right ideology. Because the apps supercharge the arc of obsession, many youths find out quickly that there is no there there. Some are then led to despair, but some are led to seeking meaning with God (thank God).

Another pernicious effect of social media is how it robs the individual of self-reflection and assessment. We are so constantly distracted by it (myself included) that we can’t take the time to really look at ourselves, see where we are doing well, where we need work, and where we need to stop certain destructive behaviors. A problem can’t be solved if it isn’t acknowledged.

So I hope that this recent increase in religious conversion spurs people to think more deeply about why these things happen. The politicians are too busy chasing after clicks, viral moments, and campaign funds from big pharma and tech to really address the destruction we’re seeing among young people. That means we have to do so.

God bless and please pray for and take care of your neighbor.

Trey Hoffman

Peachtree City