Fayette County BOC Recognizes April as Safe Digging Month

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Fayette County BOC Recognizes April as Safe Digging Month

The Citizen
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Views 543 | Comments 0

Fayette County Board of Commissioners

April 9, 2026

Fayette County, GA — The Fayette County Board of Commissioners recognized April 2026 as Safe Digging Month during their April 9 meeting. The proclamation emphasizes the importance of protecting underground utilities and ensuring community safety during excavation activities.

Each year, thousands of incidents occur across Georgia when underground infrastructure is damaged because lines were not properly located before digging. These preventable accidents can lead to service interruptions, environmental impacts, property damage, and serious threats to public safety.

“Damage prevention is a shared responsibility,” the Board emphasized in its proclamation. “By using safe digging practices and contacting 811 at least three days before any excavation project, the residents and contractors of Fayette County can save time, protect vital services, and help keep our community connected.”

Through this proclamation, the Fayette County Board of Commissioners officially declares April 2026 as Safe Digging Month in Fayette County and encourages all residents, contractors, and businesses to make safe digging a priority. Calling 811 before digging is free, easy—and it prevents accidents. Safe digging is no accident!

For more information about safe digging practices or to submit a locate request, visit Georgia 811 at www.Georgia811.com or dial 811.

The Citizen

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