Do Our Hearts Burn Within Us?

Did you hear about the giant chocolate Easter bunny for sale at Cosco? “Pete the Bunny” weighs ten pounds, is made of milk, dark, and white chocolates, and contains 151 servings. The cost? Around $140!

How do you eat a ten-pound chocolate bunny? Many shoppers wondered how such a large bunny would work for one household, suggesting the product was “excessive.”

One customer suggested, “It honestly looks like the ultimate Easter statement.”

Believers know the ultimate Easter statement is not made by a big box store selling candy, but by an empty tomb and a risen Savior. Easter is not about the bunny. Easter is an invitation to experience the risen Lord.

What happens after Easter Sunday? When do we experience the living Lord?

Two men who experienced the living Lord immediately after the first Easter were walking on the road to Emmaus discussing the events concerning Jesus’ crucifixion, burial, and resurrection. Take a moment to review the story recorded Luke 24:13-35.

After Jesus joined them and they finally recognized Him, they commented to one another, “Did not our hearts burn within us while he talked with us on the road . . .?” (Luke 24:32). How can we experience the “holy heartburn” these men described after their encounter with the risen Savior?

First, intentionally, faithfully walk with Jesus every day. It’s one thing to know about Jesus. It’s another thing to know Jesus Himself.

These men described details about what Jesus went through and knew all about the women’s visit to the empty tomb. But they didn’t recognize Jesus Himself. They thought he was a stranger (24:18).

Don’t let Jesus be a stranger in your life. Jesus yearns for fellowship with us. Jesus commands us to abide in Him and reminds us that “without Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). Jesus desires continuous, ongoing fellowship with Him that brings a deeper Christian experience every day.

Like the old song goes, “Every day with Jesus is sweeter than the day before!”

Just because we don’t physically see Him doesn’t mean He’s not there. He promises His presence always. Just because we don’t feel Him doesn’t mean He has left us. I’m glad my experience with Jesus isn’t based on my feelings. Just because you feel lonely doesn’t mean you’re alone. Just because you don’t hear Him doesn’t mean He’s not speaking.

Second, intentionally, faithfully open the scriptures every day. After the men shared what happened with Jesus (24:19-24), Jesus brilliantly explained the scriptures, “beginning at Moses and all the Prophets, He expounded to them in all the scriptures the things concerning Himself” (24:27).

As we faithfully open the scriptures every day, look for Jesus, even in the Old Testament, as every Old Testament book points to Jesus.

Pastor David Dykes wrote, “In Genesis, Jesus is the Ram at Abraham’s altar; in Exodus, He’s the Passover Lamb; in Leviticus, He’s the High Priest; in Numbers, He’s the cloud by day and the pillar of fire by night; in Deuteronomy, He’s the city of refuge; in Joshua, He’s the Scarlet Thread; in Judges, He’s our Judge; in Ruth, He’s our Kinsman Redeemer; in the Psalms, He’s my Shepherd; in Proverbs and Ecclesiastes, He’s our wisdom; in the Song of Solomon, He’s the beautiful bridegroom; in Isaiah, He’s the suffering servant; in Jeremiah and Lamentations, He’s the weeping prophet; in Ezekiel, He’s the wonderful four-faced man; in Daniel, He’s the fourth man in the fiery furnace; in Hosea, He’s my love that is forever faithful; in Joel, He baptizes us in the Holy Spirit; in Amos, He’s our burden bearer; in Obadiah, our Savior; in Jonah, the great foreign missionary; in Micah, He’s the messenger; in Nahum, He’s the avenger; in Habakkuk, He’s the watchman ever praying for revival; in Zephaniah, He’s the Lord, mighty to save; in Haggai, He’s the restorer of our lost heritage; in Zechariah, He’s our Fountain; and in Malachi, He’s the Son of Righteousness risen with healing in His wings!” (www.gabc.org, April 20, 2003, #988).

Don’t miss the connection between Jesus opening the scriptures and their hearts burning within them (24:32). Their hearts stirred with awe, joy, and conviction as Jesus revealed Himself and God’s Word ignited their souls.

After Easter, may our walk with Jesus and our time in His Word keep our hearts aflame for Christ. Do our hearts burn within us? Do we experience the Risen Lord?(David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serves as transitional pastor at Griffin Church, Griffin, Georgia. Visit www.davidchancey.com to see other writings, including his books).