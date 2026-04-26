“Choose Joy Today”

Someone said, “We can’t cure the world of sorrows, but we can choose to live in joy.” Joy is the hallmark of the Christian life, that inner gladness and delight rooted in our relationship with Jesus.

Christian joy is unique. The night before His crucifixion, Jesus told His disciples, “These things have I spoken to you that MY joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full” (John 15:11). The joy we experience is Christ’s joy that comes from Jesus Himself.

Joy differs from happiness. Happiness is circumstance-driven; joy is Spirit-driven. Happiness is external; joy flows from within. Happiness depends on what happens; joy depends on our response to what happens. Happiness is fleeting and fickle; joy is permanent and enduring.

Campus Crusade for Christ founder William Bright said, “Joy is like the sun, always shining even when night falls or clouds cover it. Happiness is like the moon, waxing and waning.”

Life doesn’t always bring happiness. Losing a loved one, confronting major tragedy, dealing with social injustice – none of these are fun. Joy does not make light of serious circumstances but helps us persevere in tough times. Even in stressful seasons, we can experience joy when we remember God’s sovereignty, His promises, and His goodness. God is always working all things together for our ultimate good and His glory.

Joy is often expressed in merriment. We don’t laugh enough, do we? Yet laughter is good for physical and emotional well-being. Studies prove laughter can relieve stress, lower blood pressure, and even fight infections.

Possessing a good sense of humor is important. If you can laugh at it, you can live with it.

Pastor Chuck Swindoll shared in a sermon about a woman he met after a speaking engagement. She wrote him a thank you note that included the following:

“Humor has done a lot to help my spiritual life. How could I have reared twelve children, starting at age 32, and not have had a sense of humor? After your talk last night, I enjoyed some relaxing moments with friends. I told them I married at age 31. I didn’t worry about getting married; I just left my future in God’s hands. But I must tell you, every night I hung a pair of men’s pants on my bed and knelt down to pray this prayer:

Father in heaven, hear my prayer, and grant it if you can;

I’ve hung a pair of trousers here, please fill them with a man.

The following Sunday Swindoll read that humorous letter to his congregation, and they enjoyed it immensely. He happened to notice the different reactions of a father and his teenaged son. On that Sunday, the mother of this family stayed home with their sick daughter. Obviously neither father nor son mentioned the story to mom, because soon after, Swindoll received a note from the mom:

Dear Chuck,

I am wondering if I should be worried about something. It has to do with our son. For the last two weeks I have noticed that before our son turns the light out and goes to sleep at night, he hangs a woman’s bikini over the foot of his bed. Should I be concerned about this?

One of the greatest secrets to personal joy is not only obediently yielding to the Spirit as we live in His strength each day but also being a dispenser of joy to others. Our joy is contagious.

Occasionally someone confesses, “I’ve lost my joy!” Technically, we haven’t lost joy; we’ve just misplaced it. We may have a temporary joy disconnect. Here are some suggestions to help rediscover our joy.

First, keep your focus on Jesus regardless of what happens. “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say rejoice” (Philippians 4:4) Again, Jesus is the source of joy, not circumstances.

Second, live with gratitude. Grateful people find joy in counting their blessings and giving thanks.

Third, possess a servant spirit. Look for ways to minister. Serving Jesus brings joy.

Fourth, live with generosity. Find ways to bless others. Be generous.

Fifth, be a witnessing person. There is no greater joy than helping someone come to salvation through Jesus.

Sixth, have a positive perspective. A positive spirit is grounded in a life of faith. Negative, cynical people squash joy and undermine morale. Mark Twain said, “Don’t walk away from negative people. Run!”

Choose to live with joy today!

(David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, GA, and serves as transitional pastor of Griffin Church, Griffin, GA. Visit www.davidchancey.com to see more of his writings and to order his books).