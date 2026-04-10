Coweta Commissioners Approve Project Sail Data Center in 3–2 Vote

Coweta County commissioners approved the controversial Project Sail data center Tuesday night in a split 3–2 vote, allowing the large-scale industrial rezoning near Welcome to Sargent Road and Wagers Mill Road.

Commissioner Al Smith made the motion to approve the rezoning, Commissioner Jeff Fisher seconded it, and Commissioner John Reidelbach cast the deciding vote. Chairman Bill McKenzie and Commissioner Bob Blackburn voted against the project.

The vote followed a lengthy public hearing that drew strong opinions from both supporters and opponents over the project’s impact on Coweta County’s rural character, infrastructure, and economy.

A divided board after failed denial

Before the final vote, McKenzie made a motion to deny the rezoning, seconded by Blackburn, stating the proposal did not meet the county’s comprehensive land use plan or standards of review.

“My motion is based upon the findings that this application does not meet the comprehensive land use plan,” McKenzie said.

That motion failed to gain a majority, forcing the board to consider an approval motion.

Arguments for economic impact

Supporters of Project Sail emphasized the project’s potential to generate significant tax revenue and bring construction and long-term jobs to the county.

“This is a generational opportunity for the county,” said JC Witt, representing the developer.

Commissioners who voted in favor pointed to the site’s access to existing power infrastructure and its industrial history as reasons the location was appropriate.

Reidelbach said the decision was one of the most difficult he had faced during his time on the board, noting he had visited data centers and spoken with experts before voting.

Smith was more direct in his support.

“This is a no brainer for the county, and I will stake my political career on it,” Smith said during deliberations.

Concerns over location and long-term impact

Opponents argued the project represented a major shift from rural conservation to heavy industrial use, raising concerns about property values, traffic, environmental impact, and compatibility with surrounding neighborhoods.

“This is the definition of spot zoning,” one speaker told commissioners, arguing the project would create “an industrial island in a sea of non-industrial land.”

Organized opposition to the project had been building for months, including the formation of Citizens for Rural Coweta, which mobilized residents and raised concerns about zoning, infrastructure, and long-term impacts.

Residents also questioned revenue projections and raised concerns about proximity to schools, increased traffic, and emissions from backup generators.

Following the vote, Steve Swope of Citizens for Rural Coweta issued a statement indicating the group is considering legal action.

“We are disappointed that the Coweta County Commission voted to approve the rezoning application for the construction of Project Sail,” Swope said. “We will be discussing with our attorney, Mr. Robert Fricks, the next steps that are open to us. Yesterday, through our attorney we notified the county, that we were retaining our Constitutional rights to pursue any and all actions at law and equity.”

“Until we have discussed with Mr. Fricks the specific courses of action that are open to us, we cannot comment further.”

Conditions and next steps

The project was approved with conditions, including limits on building size and number, traffic improvements, and compliance with county ordinances. Commissioners also debated whether to require a decommissioning plan, with details expected to be revisited.

The proposed development includes nine data center buildings totaling more than 4 million square feet on approximately 829 acres, with about 20% of the land slated for development and the remainder preserved as buffer and green space.

With the rezoning approved, the project can now move forward into the development phase, though opposition from residents suggests the debate over Project Sail is likely to continue.