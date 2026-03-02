Newnan-Coweta Chamber Launches One Coweta at 78th State of the Chamber

The Newnan-Coweta Chamber used its 78th State of the Chamber Annual Meeting to introduce a new long-term initiative, recognize community leaders, and formally pass the gavel to its 2026 board chair, all under the theme “One Moment. One Message. One Coweta.”

Held Thursday, February 26, the luncheon gathered business, nonprofit, education and government leaders to celebrate what outgoing Chair Garnet Reynolds called a “record year” for the chamber and to outline a shared framework for the county’s future growth.

Launching One Coweta

The centerpiece of the program was the formal introduction of One Coweta, described as a unifying framework for collaboration across business, government, education and community leadership.

“This is not another committee,” said Matt Ingold of Southern Company Gas, who helped lead the initiative’s rollout. “It’s a commitment, not a committee.”

Ingold said One Coweta builds on previous efforts, including Forward Coweta, but is designed to provide continuity beyond a single event.

“It’s the change from a moment to a model, from an event to framework for real, sustainable success,” he said.

Jonathan Watkins, president of City of Hope Atlanta and the chamber’s 2026 board chair, emphasized measurable value for members as the initiative moves forward.

“As I step into the seat, it’s my goal that we continue to further on and advance for you and ensure that that ROI is there for you,” Watkins said. “In a way that you can measure, in a way that you can speak to as it relates to your business.”

The initiative centers on cross-sector collaboration, collective action, and what leaders described as establishing a unified community voice. Panelists later reinforced that alignment is critical as Coweta continues to grow.

A Community at an Inflection Point

During a One Coweta in Action panel moderated by Jeff Butterworth of Georgia Power Company, Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts, Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips and Coweta County Development Authority President Sarah Jacobs discussed opportunities and challenges facing the community.

Fouts pointed to growth as both an opportunity and a responsibility.

“There’s a reason why people want to come to Coweta,” Fouts said, noting the need to remain proactive on infrastructure and policy decisions.

Jacobs said companies evaluating expansion or relocation look closely at whether a community is aligned.

“If they see visible friction, uncertainty, mixed messaging, they’ll move on,” Jacobs said. “If they see collaboration and cohesion, that gives them confidence.”

Phillips highlighted the importance of civic involvement, noting that the City of Newnan alone has more than 100 volunteer board and commission seats filled by residents.

The panel encouraged business leaders to engage in public service roles as part of the broader One Coweta vision.

Recognizing Leadership and Service

The chamber also honored several individuals and organizations for their impact in 2025.

Emerging Leader Award

Matt Ingold, Southern Company Gas

Chamber Spirit Award

Tricia Bethel, Modern Woodmen of America

Chamber Champion of the Year

Kaitrell Hall, Allstate Insurance – Dianne Parker

Volunteer of the Year

Beverly Ferrell, Southern Real Estate Properties

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Bridging the Gap

Corporate Citizen of the Year

Coweta-Fayette EMC

Chairman’s Award

Dr. Bob Heaberlin

Outgoing Chair Garnet Reynolds, SVP and Market President of FirstBank, thanked members and volunteers for what he described as a milestone year.

“Every program, partnership and investment was guided by one authority, and that is, is it for you, our members?” Reynolds said.

Watkins formally accepted the gavel for 2026, thanking Reynolds for his leadership and reiterating the collaborative spirit behind the new initiative.

At the close of the program, attendees participated in a brief call-and-response led by Watkins that echoed the day’s theme of shared responsibility.

“Us, we, our, together,” the audience repeated. “These are the words that will ensure Coweta thrives forever.”

Looking Ahead

In materials distributed at the event, the chamber outlined its 2026 strategic priorities, including championing business advocacy, strengthening talent and workforce alignment, and launching One Coweta as a long-term framework for coordinated growth.

Candace Boothby, president and CEO of the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, said the day’s message extended beyond the ballroom.

“The future of Coweta won’t be shaped by one organization or one sector or one leader,” Boothby said. “It will be shaped by all of us working together aligned around a shared vision for growth, opportunity and quality of life.”

With leadership transition complete and One Coweta formally introduced, chamber officials signaled that 2026 will focus less on individual initiatives and more on sustained collaboration.

As Boothby told attendees, “Together, we are building something special.”