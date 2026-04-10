Ask Margar-Etiquette about Chewing Gum in Public (and in the Spotlight)

The most polished people aren’t the ones who follow rigid rules. They’re the ones who read the room. They understand that etiquette is less about restriction and more about intention. Etiquette asks: Am I fully present? Am I making it easy for others to engage with me?

Chewing gum, in the wrong moment, answers those questions for you, but not always in your favor. I will never forget: I was about 10 years old and in the kitchen with my father. He turned and asked me, “When’s the funeral?” Confused, I responded, “What funeral?” He said, “For that gum, because you are killing it!” Funny now, not so much at the time. (Thanks, Daddy.) That was my first awareness that gum chewing could be seen as an etiquette issue.

There are few habits as small and surprisingly revealing as gum chewing. On the surface, it’s harmless. A quick freshen-up after coffee. A little something to curb a craving. A nervous habit that keeps your words in check. But like so many everyday behaviors, context is everything. And when it comes to gum, the line between casual and careless can be thinner than you think.

Let’s start with the general rule: chewing gum in public is not inherently rude. We’ve largely moved past the era when it was considered improper across the board. But “acceptable” doesn’t mean “invisible.” Gum has a way of drawing attention, particularly when it’s chewed loudly, with an open mouth, or treated like a performance.

In shared spaces like meetings, classrooms, or small group settings, the question isn’t “Can I?” but “Should I? Does this distract or diminish the moment?” If someone is presenting or engaging with you directly, gum can signal disinterest, even if that’s not your intention. It subtly competes with your presence. Good etiquette, at its core, is about making others feel seen and respected. Gum should never get in the way of that.

Now, let’s back up a bit. Why are people reaching for gum in the first place?

For many, it’s practical: freshening breath after a meal or coffee, curbing hunger between meals, or even aiding in concentration. For others, it’s a quiet coping mechanism, a way to manage nerves, channel restless energy, or create a small sense of comfort in public spaces. In that sense, gum is often less about disregard and more about self-regulation. The key, then, isn’t whether you chew gum, but whether you remain aware of how that choice lands with the people around you.

Now, let’s turn up the volume. What about when you’re in the spotlight?

Whether you’re giving an interview, leading a workshop, speaking on a panel, or being celebrated at an event, chewing gum becomes far more noticeable and far less appropriate. Even if you feel it helps with nerves, it often has the opposite effect on your audience. Instead of connecting you with others, it creates distance.

I recently saw a television interview in which the guest was visibly chewing gum. Instead of focusing on the answers, I was distracted by the chewing motion. The moment felt oddly casual, too carefree for the situation. In these moments, people are not just hearing your words; they are reading you. Your posture, your eye contact, your movements. They each communicate intention and credibility.

There’s also a practical matter: speech clarity. Gum subtly alters how you articulate. It can muffle, click, or interrupt the natural rhythm of your voice. And when your goal is to connect, persuade, or inspire, every word and every impression counts.

So, what should we do?

If you need gum before stepping into a situation, use it strategically to freshen your breath or settle your nerves. And then discreetly dispose of it before you engage. Think of it as preparation, not accompaniment.

And if you find yourself mid-conversation or mid-event with gum still in your mouth, handle it with quiet ease. Excuse yourself if needed and dispose of it discreetly. No fuss, no drawn-out apologies. Make it a simple, respectful adjustment that preserves the moment.

The broader lesson here isn’t really about gum. It’s about awareness.

So chew freely when it fits the setting. Use it for what it is: a tool for freshness, focus, or even a bit of steadying comfort. But when the moment calls for presence, clarity, and connection, set it aside. Let your awareness lead. And let your words, not your gum, do the work.