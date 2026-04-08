Huddleston Principal Noland to Return April 13 After DUI Arrest

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Huddleston Elementary Principal Josh Noland will return to his role April 13, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Patterson announced, following Noland’s March arrest on a DUI charge.

In a message to parents, Patterson said the decision comes after recent events that prompted “a range of perspectives within the Huddleston community.”

“Moving forward, it is important to be clear: returning to this role carries significant responsibility,” Patterson wrote. “Mr. Noland is expected to demonstrate consistent professionalism, sound judgment, and a strong commitment to the students, staff, and families he serves each day.”

Patterson noted that personnel matters limit what details can be shared publicly but emphasized that the decision was made with both accountability and expectations in mind.

“Every situation is unique, and decisions like this are not made lightly,” he wrote. “I believe there is a path forward that includes both accountability and the opportunity to demonstrate the level of leadership Huddleston Elementary School deserves.”

The superintendent added that the district’s priority remains maintaining a stable learning environment.

“Our focus remains on providing a safe, stable, and high-quality learning environment for every student,” Patterson wrote.

Noland was previously placed on leave following his arrest in March. (Read more: Huddleston principal arrested for DUI, community rallies)

Some parents later voiced support for his return during public comment at a Fayette County Board of Education meeting, where multiple speakers called for his reinstatement. (Read more: Fayette school board calls for Hough’s resignation as speakers rally behind Noland)

An anonymous Huddleston Elementary parent also expressed support, pointing to Noland’s impact on the school community.

“As a parent at Huddleston Elementary, I just want to express how grateful I am to see Mr. Noland returning,” the parent said. “He has been such a positive influence on our school community and has done so much for our students and families. We all make mistakes, but his dedication, leadership, and care for the kids have always been clear. I’m thankful our school has him back and look forward to the continued impact he’ll have on our children.”