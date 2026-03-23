Huddleston Principal Arrested for DUI; Community Rallies

Huddleston Elementary School Principal Josh Noland has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest, according to a March 18 letter from Fayette County Public Schools.

In the communication to parents, the district stated that Noland “has been placed on administrative leave due to a recent DUI arrest.”

The district did not provide additional details about the incident, including when or where the arrest occurred, citing confidentiality around personnel matters.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that this does not disrupt the learning environment and supportive structure you expect for our students,” the district wrote. “We want to assure all students, staff, and families that school operations will continue smoothly.”

District officials added that additional administrative support is being provided at the school and that maintaining “stability and continuity” remains the priority.

The Citizen was not immediately able to locate an arrest record confirming the agency involved or the exact date of the incident as of publication. The Peachtree City Police Department confirmed that it did not happen in their jurisdiction.

Community response centers on petition

In the days following the district’s letter, an online petition titled “A petition in support of Principal Noland’s return to Huddleston Elementary School” began circulating among parents and community members.

The petition, started by Huddleston parent Candice Hansen, had gathered 442 signatures as of press time.

It describes Noland as “an extremely dedicated, compassionate, and effective leader who has made a meaningful impact on our students, staff, and families.”

Supporters point to measurable gains during his tenure, including an increase in the school’s CCRPI score from 86.5 to 96.1, placing Huddleston among the top-performing elementary schools in the district.

The petition also acknowledges the DUI arrest, stating, “While we do not excuse this action, we believe it does not define his character or overshadow the years of integrity, leadership, and care he has consistently demonstrated.”

One commenter wrote on the petition, “When my sons lost their father, Josh didn’t stand at a distance—he sat with me and cried. That’s who he is. That’s the kind of principal every school deserves.”

The commenter added, “He made a mistake—but does that erase the lives he’s impacted? The compassion he’s shown? The leader he’s been? Grace matters. Second chances matter.”

Another commenter wrote, “Mr. Noland has been part of Huddleston for a long time, and he has made a real impact on so many students, including my own children. They love him, and he has helped make their school experience positive and safe.”

The commenter added, “He was also my fourth grade teacher… I am now a teacher myself, and I can honestly say he was one of my favorite teachers and a true example of what I wanted to become.”

Another commenter wrote, “On my child’s first day of school I was a nervous wreck… He reassured me that my child would be fine and offered to personally show me my son’s classroom.”

A colleague who said they had worked with Noland for more than 25 years also expressed support for his return, citing his “integrity” and long-standing commitment to students.

The petition calls on the Fayette County Board of Education to consider “his full record, his contributions, and the overwhelming support of this community” in determining next steps.

As of publication, the district has not announced a timeline for Noland’s return or provided additional comment.

Readers who wish to view or sign the petition can find it here:

https://www.change.org/p/a-petition-in-support-of-principal-noland-s-return-to-huddleston-elementary-school