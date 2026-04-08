Citizen of the Week: Steve Ivory leads a life built on service

Steve Ivory has spent his life leading, serving, and helping others solve problems, from the Marine Corps to corporate America to Rotary projects in Peachtree City and around the world.

A Peachtree City resident for 31 years, Ivory is serving this year as Rotary District 6900 governor, overseeing 67 clubs and about 3,800 members across a large section of Georgia. But for Ivory, leadership is not about the title. It is about service.

“I really wanted to serve,” Ivory said. “I was just raised that way.”

From modest beginnings to military leadership

Ivory said he grew up with modest means and credits his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy with changing the trajectory of his life.

He later commissioned as a Marine Corps officer, serving seven years on active duty during the Gulf War and continuing in the reserves before transitioning to civilian life.

In the Marines, he said, he learned the leadership philosophy that would shape everything that followed.

“You really learn how to always take care of your people first,” Ivory said. “Service to my people, my Marines, and then to the country—it was always the highest calling.”

A career built on solving problems

After leaving the military, Ivory built a nearly 40-year career in engineering, quality, and process improvement.

He held leadership roles with companies including Cooper Lighting and Eaton, working internationally and leading large teams focused on solving complex operational challenges.

“Solving complicated problems is what my job has always been,” Ivory said.

But in January 2025, he made what he called a difficult decision: retiring at 59 to fully dedicate himself to Rotary leadership, turning down other professional opportunities to do so.

“There was no way I could have been a rotary governor… in my very challenging professional job,” he said. “Time is more important to me than money right now.”

Leading through influence, not authority

As Rotary District 6900 governor, Ivory has spent the past year visiting all 67 clubs in his district.

He said one of the biggest differences between corporate leadership and Rotary is that everything is built on influence.

“Everybody’s a volunteer,” Ivory said. “I can’t tell a club what to do. I can influence and inspire—but I can’t tell them what to do.”

That approach has shaped how he leads, focusing on improving processes, building teams, and helping clubs solve problems rather than directing them.

Still, he said the most rewarding part has been simple.

“It’s very, very inspiring no matter where you visit,” Ivory said. “That’s the most amazing thing about it—just meeting Rotarians.”

A hands-on approach to service

Ivory describes himself as a “kinetic governor”—someone who prefers action over observation.

He regularly participates in local service projects, from road races and bed builds to mentoring students and supporting community nonprofits.

“I love doing hands-on work,” he said.

That commitment recently took him and his wife to Honduras, where they worked alongside other Rotarians building concrete floors, installing water systems, and serving communities with limited resources.

“It was really just such an amazing experience to really, truly make a difference in people’s lives,” Ivory said.

Giving time, talent, and resources

Ivory said Rotary’s impact is both local and global—and not limited to writing checks.

Clubs in his district are on track to give about $1.1 million this year through Rotary-related efforts, but he emphasized that service can take many forms.

“It gives people a way to serve with their own hands, time, and skills,” he said.

For those interested locally, Ivory pointed to Rotary clubs in Peachtree City, Fayetteville, Tyrone, and Senoia.

A family rooted in service

Ivory’s commitment to service extends to his family.

His wife, Anna Ivory, serves as Vice President of Patient Safety and Quality at Piedmont Healthcare, and their two daughters have followed similar paths—one as a mental health therapist and the other as a transplant nurse.

Over the years, the family has also hosted 24 international students through Rotary programs.

Ivory continues to mentor young people, help Naval Academy applicants, and offer free resume and interview coaching.

“If you can give back, you should”

For Ivory, the motivation behind it all is simple.

“I’ve always felt it’s really important to give back,” he said.

From a modest upbringing to leading one of Rotary’s largest districts, Ivory said his life has been shaped by opportunity—and a responsibility to pass that forward.

For Peachtree City, that means one of Rotary’s global leaders is also a longtime neighbor who chose to step away from a high-powered career to spend a year serving others.

Do you know a Citizen like Steve Ivory? We’d love for you to nominate them for a future Citizen of the Week.

Anyone in Fayette or Coweta County can nominate a local resident to be featured. Submissions must include between 100 and 500 words explaining why your nominee deserves the spotlight and a photo of them. (Submissions without a photo cannot be accepted.) Fill out the nomination form here:

Each week, one honoree is celebrated in The Citizen, giving us all a chance to recognize the people who enrich our community with their character and care.