Citizen of the Week: Heidi Becker Turns Real Estate Into Real Impact

Heidi Becker has spent two decades helping nonprofits raise money. Now, she’s found a new way to do it—by rebuilding homes and giving the proceeds away.

Her latest project, Flipping 4 Philanthropy, takes a familiar concept—buying and renovating homes—and turns it into something deeply personal. Instead of focusing solely on profit, Becker and her husband, Chris, are using their work to fund causes that have shaped their lives and their community.

“This has just been a labor of love,” Becker said. “We feel like God has blessed us so much, and we just want to give back.”

From personal hardship to public service

Becker’s journey into philanthropy didn’t begin with real estate—it began with a moment of need.

After going through a divorce while raising two young children, she sought help from what is now Promise Place, a nonprofit serving victims of domestic violence. At the time, the organization itself was struggling financially.

“They were talking about closing their doors,” Becker said. “And I said, ‘No, you can’t close the doors down. You’ve been so helpful to me. I want to help you.’”

That decision set the course for the next chapter of her life. Becker taught herself how to write press releases, worked with local media to raise awareness, and began organizing small fundraisers. Over time, those efforts grew into a full public relations and fundraising career, supporting nonprofits across the region.

A new model: flipping for a cause

Years later, Becker added real estate to her resume—initially to better manage her own rental properties. But it didn’t take long for her to see how the two worlds could intersect.

After completing their first home renovation project, the Beckers decided to donate a portion of the proceeds. They quietly invited nonprofit leaders to a small gathering and surprised them with $35,000 in donations.

“It was just such a great feeling,” Becker said. “We were all in tears.”

That moment became the foundation for Flipping 4 Philanthropy.

Rebuilding more than a house

Their current project—a once-dilapidated home in Coweta County—represents the next step in that vision.

The house, purchased for $250,000, was in severe disrepair. Inspectors suggested tearing it down. Instead, Becker and her team rebuilt it from the ground up.

“We took it down to the studs,” she said.

The renovation included a redesigned floor plan, a new roof, updated systems, a large deck, and extensive landscaping. What was once a struggling property is now a five-bedroom home on 2.5 acres, designed for a growing family.

Even more remarkable, much of the project was supported by community generosity. Friends donated cabinetry, appliances, lighting, and other materials—helping stretch every dollar further.

Giving back, again and again

The home is expected to list at $599,000—well below its $700,000 appraisal—by design.

“We want to bless somebody,” Becker said. “This is a big family home… and we just want it to sell quickly so we can get the money to the nonprofits.”

Becker hopes to donate at least $50,000 this time, supporting organizations that focus on women, children, health, and basic needs.

Among them are Promise Place, Bloom (serving foster children), Two Sparrows at Christian City, and the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Network, along with international efforts like clean water initiatives through the Rotary Foundation.

“We just want to bless someone with a home and bless these nonprofits at the same time,” she said.

A life rooted in service

Flipping 4 Philanthropy is just one piece of Becker’s broader impact.

She serves on multiple boards, including the Downtown Development Authority in Fayetteville and the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Fayette County Chamber. She is also secretary of the board for Bloom and helped launch the Peachtree City Ladies Hiking Club, which has grown to nearly 2,000 members.

At the center of it all is a simple idea: use what you have to help others.

“I really do feel hopeful that the community will support the next one,” Becker said.

Looking ahead

Becker already has her eyes on the future. Once this home sells, she plans to start again—this time with even more community involvement.

The goal isn’t just to renovate houses. It’s to build something bigger: a sustainable way to turn everyday business into meaningful giving.

And if her track record is any indication, Flipping 4 Philanthropy is just getting started.

To view the listing of the Flipping 4 Philanthropy home, visit https://www.georgiamls.com/10732180

Nominate a Citizen of the Week

Do you know a Citizen like Heidi Becker? We’d love for you to nominate them for a future Citizen of the Week. Anyone in Fayette or Coweta County can nominate a local resident to be featured. Submissions must include between 100 and 500 words explaining why your nominee deserves the spotlight and a photo of them. (Submissions without a photo cannot be accepted.) Fill out the nomination form here: Nominate a Citizen of the Week