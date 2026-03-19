Citizen of the Week: Dawn Oparah, A Soft-Spoken Powerhouse Shaping Fayette for Decades

At 70 years old, Dawn Oparah has spent more than three decades turning ideas into action for Fayette County’s children and families—often without fanfare, but with unmistakable influence.

Soft-spoken but far from quiet, Oparah is known as a thoughtful strategist and a steady force—someone who brings people together, organizes efforts across organizations, and pushes work forward until it makes a difference. Today, she serves as Executive Director of Fayette FACTOR, continuing a career defined by building systems that help communities work better.

Her work in Fayette County began in 1990, when she became coordinator of Peachtree City’s Commission on Children and Youth, focusing on teen alcohol use and a lack of structured activities.

“We came up with what we called protective factors,” Oparah said. “They had no place to go, and drinking was just the thing to do.”

From the start, her approach reflected both her training and her temperament—measured, analytical, and rooted in helping young people think through decisions rather than simply follow rules.

“You say to kids, ‘Do you want to fall?’ No. ‘What do you think will happen if you keep running?’ I might fall and get hurt,” she said. “So what do you think you should do?”

A foundation built on education and insight

Oparah holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and criminology, with a minor in sociology, and a master’s degree in counselor education focused on student personnel services.

She later expanded her impact nationally, working as a consultant with school systems and nonprofit organizations across the country, helping educators better understand how to guide young people through behavior and decision-making.

At the same time, she remained deeply rooted locally, serving on roughly 25 boards at the regional, state, and national levels.

Helping build AV Pride

In 1996, Oparah co-founded AV Pride, a youth leadership organization created in response to what students of color were experiencing in Fayette County schools at the time.

“There were very few kids of color,” she said. “We didn’t want our kids to feel like they weren’t okay.”

AV Pride focused on leadership, service, and exposure—taking students on trips, introducing them to new experiences, and requiring them to give back to their communities.

“It can’t be me, me, me,” Oparah said. “It has to be about how do you lead, how do you help, how do you serve.”

The organization continues today, reflecting the foundation she helped build.

Leading Fayette FACTOR’s collaborative work

Oparah first became involved with Fayette FACTOR in 1998 as a collaborative partner. Today, she serves as its executive director, leading an organization built around connection and coordination.

Fayette FACTOR operates as a county-wide collaborative, bringing together schools, nonprofits, healthcare providers, faith leaders, and civic groups to address issues affecting children and families. Its work includes substance abuse prevention, youth development, and a growing focus on mental and behavioral health.

One of its major initiatives, the Fayette Youth Behavioral Health Alliance, works to strengthen support systems for young people ages 10 to 19 by identifying gaps in services and improving coordination across the community.

“When I first started working, there were just me and Michael,” she said. “We had two grants, and our budget was under $150,000. Now we have almost a million-dollar budget, and I’ve been working very hard … I want to leave a place better than I found it.”

A life that spans family, community, and continents

Oparah and her husband raised four children, all now adults, and have several grandchildren. She speaks with pride about their accomplishments and the paths they have taken, noting that they are “thriving and so happy.”

That sense of family extends beyond Fayette County.

Through her husband’s family, she holds a traditional title in Nigeria, where he serves as a chief within a community of roughly 100,000 people. When they are there, the role is not symbolic—she sits beside him as part of a system that helps govern, advise, and serve their community.

They have a home there, a receiving room for visitors, and thrones used in their official roles.

“I really do live two different lives,” she said. “The African queen and … just here doing the work.”

A message shaped by decades of work

After years of building programs, advising leaders, and connecting organizations, Oparah’s message remains direct.

“Care about our kids and care about our parents,” she said.

It’s a simple idea—but one she has spent decades putting into practice across Fayette County.

Do you know a Citizen like Dawn Oparah? We’d love for you to nominate them for a future Citizen of the Week.

Anyone in Fayette or Coweta County can nominate a local resident to be featured. Submissions must include between 100 and 500 words explaining why your nominee deserves the spotlight and a photo of them. (Submissions without a photo cannot be accepted.) Fill out the nomination form here:

Each week, one honoree is celebrated in The Citizen, giving us all a chance to recognize the people who enrich our community with their character and care.