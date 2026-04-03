Fayette Chamber Non-Profit Network Invites Nonprofit Leaders to Share Solutions at April 17 Coffee & Connections

The Citizen
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Fayette Chamber Non-Profit Network Invites Nonprofit Leaders to Share Solutions at April 17 Coffee & Connections

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1384 | Comments 0

FAYETTEVILLE, GA (March 27, 2026) — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Non-Profit Network (NPN) will host Coffee & Connections on Friday, April 17 from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at the Fayette Chamber, 600 West Lanier Avenue, Suite 205, Fayetteville.

This month’s Coffee & Connections gathering will focus on peer problem-solving and shared learning, creating space for nonprofit professionals to exchange practical ideas and discuss how they address common organizational challenges.

Participants will be invited in advance to reflect on three “burning issues” currently affecting their organization. During the session, nonprofit leaders will share how they approach challenges such as fundraising, volunteer engagement, marketing, leadership capacity, and collaboration.

The format is intentionally conversational and designed to foster camaraderie, trust, and mutual support among nonprofit professionals serving Fayette County.

Insights from the Network’s January Meet & Greet identified recurring functional challenges across organizations, reinforcing the value of structured peer dialogue and collaborative learning opportunities. 

“The Chamber is committed to supporting nonprofit leaders as they navigate complex challenges,” said Leonardo McClarty, President and CEO of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. “Coffee & Connections creates an environment where leaders can learn from one another, build relationships, and strengthen the collective impact of the nonprofit community.”

The Fayette Chamber Non-Profit Network is supported by volunteer program coordinators representing a cross-section of Fayette County’s nonprofit sector:

  • Bren Briggs, The Eden Project 
  • Caroline Creel, Assistant Executive Director, Fayette Forward 
  • Mike Conaway, Healing Bridge 
  • Paige Cotchett, Piedmont Fayette Hospital 
  • Chris Madrid, Iberian Consulting 

The event is free to attend and open to nonprofit professionals, executive directors, program leaders, development staff, and board members.

The Citizen

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