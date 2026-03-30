A Love That Never Ends: New Memoir Offers Hope, Healing, and Heart After Loss 

Newnan, Georgia – March 26, 2026 — Author Rory Williams announces the release of her deeply moving memoir, He Just Got There First ~ Our Love Story. My Memoirs. And How I’m Navigating the Waves After the Love of My Life of 50+ Years Went to Heaven. Because There’s No Freaking Roadmap for This.

In this heartfelt and honest account, Rory shares the profound love story she lived with her husband of over five decades — and the unimaginable journey of continuing life after his passing. Through raw emotion, reflection, and even moments of lightness, she offers readers comfort, connection, and reassurance that they are not alone in their grief.

“This book was written from my heart to yours,” says Williams. “If you’ve ever lost someone you love, I pray my words help you navigate your waves, too.”

More than a memoir, He Just Got There First is a companion for those grieving, a guide for those supporting loved ones through loss, and a reminder that love never truly leaves us — it simply changes form.

Rory Williams, known for her uplifting “Hippie Dippie Rory” spirit, is also a speaker, workshop facilitator, and advocate for healing thru storytelling. She connects deeply with Baby Boomers, widows, widowers, and anyone seeking purpose and peace after loss. Through speaking engagements, book signings, and community workshops— especially in 55+ communities — she creates safe, heartfelt spaces for conversation, reflection, and hope.

The book is now available at: https://HeJustGotThereFirst.com

For media inquiries, speaking engagements and workshops, or book signings, please contact:

Rory Williams

[email protected]

940.206.0213

https://HeJustGotThereFirst.com