A Love That Never Ends: New Memoir Offers Hope, Healing, and Heart After Loss 

The Citizen
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A Love That Never Ends: New Memoir Offers Hope, Healing, and Heart After Loss 

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 87 | Comments 0

Newnan, Georgia – March 26, 2026 — Author Rory Williams announces the release of  her deeply moving memoir, He Just Got There First ~ Our Love Story. My Memoirs.  And How I’m Navigating the Waves After the Love of My Life of 50+ Years Went to  Heaven. Because There’s No Freaking Roadmap for This. 

In this heartfelt and honest account, Rory shares the profound love story she lived  with her husband of over five decades — and the unimaginable journey of continuing  life after his passing. Through raw emotion, reflection, and even moments of  lightness, she offers readers comfort, connection, and reassurance that they are not  alone in their grief. 

“This book was written from my heart to yours,” says Williams. “If you’ve ever lost  someone you love, I pray my words help you navigate your waves, too.” 

More than a memoir, He Just Got There First is a companion for those grieving, a  guide for those supporting loved ones through loss, and a reminder that love never  truly leaves us — it simply changes form. 

Rory Williams, known for her uplifting “Hippie Dippie Rory” spirit, is also a speaker,  workshop facilitator, and advocate for healing thru storytelling. She connects deeply  with Baby Boomers, widows, widowers, and anyone seeking purpose and peace after  loss. Through speaking engagements, book signings, and community workshops— especially in 55+ communities — she creates safe, heartfelt spaces for conversation,  reflection, and hope. 

The book is now available at: https://HeJustGotThereFirst.com 

For media inquiries, speaking engagements and workshops, or book signings, please  contact: 

Rory Williams  

[email protected]  

940.206.0213  

https://HeJustGotThereFirst.com

The Citizen

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