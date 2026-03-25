Pet of the Week: Zora, a treat loving soft ball of fluff with love to spare.

Silky fur, pearly- white smile, loving nature. If you enjoy longer walks in nature or golfcart paths; if you have a yard to play in and enjoy a dog’s company; Zora is your girl. Zora arrived at the shelter happy and friendly but unsure about leashes. Like many dogs at the shelter, after the adaptation period, Zora has learned to trust , and she has become quite fond of walks with volunteers now….Zora loves treats too.

Zora is Weekend Warrior approved, meaning she can leave the shelter for a few days with a potential adopter to check if she/ family are a good fit for each other. Zora can be chill and take naps like a champ, or go for long walks or backyard playtime sessions too. Her soft ears and bear-like face will make you fall in love. She has a great sweet demeanor and her smile is just contagious and bright. Zora is around 3 years old, 60 lbs and ready to go!

If you would like to meet Zora, you can visit her at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Zora! She is a soft huggable ball of fluff!!