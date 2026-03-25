Peachtree City Elem. wins big at region math contest

Peachtree City Elementary won the day at the 2026 Griffin RESA Regional Elementary School Math Contest.

They won 1st place in Division 2 for medium schools. Their team is Tyler Lam, Norah Osborne, Shiho Sato, Daniel Seville, and Bona Tolawak. They are coached by Christopher Brown.

Crabapple Lane placed 2nd in Division 2. Their team is Drake Dale, Maxim Fandek, Philip Jones, and Noah Tillery. They are coached by Stacy Daniel and Lucia Benzor.

Bona Tolawak was the individual winner after sharing top honors last year. Drake Dale and Shiho Sato tied for 2nd place. All three students scored 100% on the individual written assessment.

The Griffin RESA Elementary School Math Contest is a regional competition among middle schools in the Griffin RESA region which consists of the following school systems: Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson.