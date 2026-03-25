Peachtree City Elem. wins big at region math contest

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 510 | Comments 0

Peachtree City Elem. wins big at region math contest

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 510 | Comments 0

Peachtree City Elementary won the day at the 2026 Griffin RESA Regional Elementary School Math Contest.

They won 1st place in Division 2 for medium schools. Their team is Tyler Lam, Norah Osborne, Shiho Sato, Daniel Seville, and Bona Tolawak. They are coached by Christopher Brown.

Crabapple Lane placed 2nd in Division 2. Their team is Drake Dale, Maxim Fandek, Philip Jones, and Noah Tillery. They are coached by Stacy Daniel and Lucia Benzor. 

Bona Tolawak was the individual winner after sharing top honors last year. Drake Dale and Shiho Sato tied for 2nd place. All three students scored 100% on the individual written assessment.

The Griffin RESA Elementary School Math Contest is a regional competition among middle schools in the Griffin RESA region which consists of the following school systems: Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson.

Peachtree City Elementary won 1st place at the 2026 Griffin RESA Regional Elementary School Math Contest. Bona Tolawak (far left) was the individual winner.
The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Crime

By Ellie White-Stevens March 25, 2026

Fayette School Board Calls for Hough’s Resignati...
Fayette School Board Calls for Hough’s Resignati...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens March 24, 2026

Kedron Crossing Guard Hit While Protecting Stude...
Kedron Crossing Guard Hit While Protecting Stude...

Crime

By Ellie White-Stevens March 23, 2026

Huddleston Principal Arrested for DUI; Community...
Huddleston Principal Arrested for DUI; Community...

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class
McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

McIntosh High Students Walk Out to Peacefully Pr...
McIntosh High Students Walk Out to Peacefully Pr...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top