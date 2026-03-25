City of Fayetteville to Host Town Hall Meetings

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City of Fayetteville to Host Town Hall Meetings

The Citizen
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The City of Fayetteville will host a series of informational Town Hall Meetings at Fayetteville City Hall to encourage public engagement on a variety of local issues.

The first Town Hall Meeting, which will focus on proposed annexation and development requests along the Highway 54 West corridor, will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 6-7:30 p.m. This meeting will take place in the Council Chamber at Fayetteville City Hall, located at 210 Stonewall Avenue West, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and answer questions.

Two other Town Hall Meetings to be held Thursday, April 9, 6-7:30 p.m., and Thursday, April 23, 9-10:30 a.m., will have an open format where Fayetteville residents and other members of the public are invited to bring their own questions about any topic relating to the City of Fayetteville. Both will be held in the Training Room at Fayetteville City Hall, located at210 Stonewall Avenue West, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214.

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