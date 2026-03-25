Biscuit Belly Brings Craft-Casual Brunch to Peachtree City in April

Southern brunch restaurant hosting grand opening celebration with chance to win free biscuits for a year, complimentary drip coffee, giveaways, and more

Peachtree City’s growing dining scene is about to get a new brunch destination. Biscuit Belly, the Kentucky-born “craft casual” brunch spot known for its gourmet, scratch-made biscuits and Southern-inspired flavors, will open its second Georgia restaurant on Friday, April 24, bringing its signature brunch experience to The Avenue alongside the already vibrant shopping center that hosts retailers like Trader Joes.

To celebrate, Biscuit Belly will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting the community to experience its Southern hospitality. Guests can enjoy complimentary drip coffee with purchase, special giveaways, and a chance for the first 50 customers to win Free Biscuit Belly for a Year.

The Peachtree City opening is more than just another location for the restaurant brand – it’s a meaningful return to the founders’ Georgia roots.

“This is where Chad and I are from, and we wanted to give back to a community that’s already given us so much,” said Lauren Coulter, co-founder of Biscuit Belly. “We’re proud to open our doors here and share our passion for scratch-made biscuits in a place that means so much to us.”

The restaurant’s design also pays tribute to the community. A custom mural will feature Peachtree City’s iconic golf carts, and a shimmer wall that celebrates the Peach State.

“Peachtree City stood out to us because it’s such a uniquely connected community,” said Chad Coulter, founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “With more than 100 miles of golf cart paths, people here move through their city in a way that naturally brings neighbors together. Biscuit Belly is all about creating a place where those everyday connections happen over great food.”

Since its inception in 2019, Biscuit Belly has built a loyal following for its oversized, scratch-made biscuits and inventive brunch menu. Guests can expect savory biscuit sandwiches, indulgent brunch plates, and a lineup of playful twists on the classic breakfast and lunch dishes.

Peachtree City guests will also find several fan-favorite perks, including:

· Free “Bonuts” when joining the Biscuit Belly loyalty program

· Tasty Tuesdays, featuring the beloved Basic Biscuit for $6

· Rotating seasonal menu items and special promotions, including an annual peach topping that pays homage to Georgia

For more information about Biscuit Belly’s Peachtree location, grand opening event, or future locations, visit www.biscuitbelly.comor follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Biscuit Belly

Founded in 2019 and franchised since 2020, Biscuit Belly opened its first location in Louisville, Kentucky, where it quickly became a favorite for creative Southern comfort classics and gourmet biscuit sandwiches. The chef-inspired menu, paired with genuine hospitality, creates an upbeat, fun environment perfect for gathering with family and friends. With 14 locations across six states and additional Southeast openings planned for 2026, Biscuit Belly continues to grow its footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality and community. For more information, visit www.biscuitbelly.com.