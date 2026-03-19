Georgia’s Largest Thrift & Consignment Crawl Set for April 11, 2026

Peachtree City, GA — Thrifters and sustainability advocates across Middle Georgia are invited to take part in the Georgia’s Largest Thrift & Consignment Crawl, a one-day shopping event bringing together 13 local thrift and consignment stores for the largest coordinated crawl of its kind in the state.

Taking place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the crawl offers participants a unique opportunity to explore a curated network of locally owned shops spanning Peachtree City, Newnan, Tyrone, Senoia, and Gay. The road-trip event celebrates both affordable fashion and small town charm across middle Georgia.

Participants will receive a “Crawl Passport” to be stamped at each store they visit. Completed passports can be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card to the participating store of their choice, adding an extra incentive to visit as many locations as possible.

“This crawl is about more than just great deals,” said the event coordinator Kara Jackson, Marketing Manager at Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shops. “It’s the beginning of our movement to make secondhand shopping the first choice for our community. There are so many great thrift and consignment shops in our area that locals still don’t know about. We want to uplift every store because we are not in competition with one another. Working together to offer a ethical and sustainable alternatives to ordering online or buying new, that’s what this crawl is really all about.”

Participating Locations Include:

4 Heroes Thrift Store (Tyrone)

A Better Way Bargains Thrift Stores (Peachtree City & Senoia)

Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shops (Peachtree City & Newnan)

Coco’s Closet Thrift Store (Gay)

Encore Interior Consignment (Peachtree City)

Habitat for Humanity ReStore (Newnan)

One Roof Ecumenical Alliance Outreach Thrift Store (Newnan)

Red Door Consignment (Tyrone)

ReStart Thrift Store (Newnan)

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (Newnan)

Wellspring Treasures (Peachtree City)

From spring fashion and seasonal décor to one-of-a-kind finds and hidden treasures, each stop offers a distinct shopping experience. Attendees are encouraged to plan their route in advance and invite friends to join the adventure.

For a map of the route and further details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DUpWnFMPo