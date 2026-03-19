Fayette County Promotes Joshua Wilson to Director of Buildings and Grounds

Fayette County is pleased to announce the promotion of Joshua Wilson to Director of Buildings and Grounds, recognizing his exceptional dedication, leadership, and long-standing service to the community.

Wilson will celebrate 26 years with Fayette County in August, marking a career defined by hard work, growth, and a commitment to excellence. He began his journey with the County as a Grounds Keeper, later advancing to Grounds Keeper II, Grounds Crew Leader, Grounds Supervisor, and most recently Assistant Director of Grounds. His promotion to Director is a testament to his steady advancement and deep experience in county operations.

“I hope to bring a sense of family to not only our department but to all of our Fayette County departments. I hope to see us take care of small issues with the same pride as we do large projects,” Wilson said.

Public Works Director Phil Mallon praised Joshua’s career progression:

“Josh’s work history with Fayette County is a great example of someone entering an organization at an entry-level position, working hard, learning whenever possible, accepting new responsibilities, and taking advantage of opportunities to steadily advance a career.”

As Director of Buildings and Grounds, Wilson will continue strengthening the department’s work culture, enhancing service quality, and supporting the County’s mission of delivering well-maintained facilities and environments that serve residents, staff, and visitors.

Please join us in congratulating Joshua Wilson on this well-earned achievement. His dedication and leadership continue to make Fayette County a great place to work and live.