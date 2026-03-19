Fayette County Promotes Joshua Wilson to Director of Buildings and Grounds

The Citizen
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Fayette County Promotes Joshua Wilson to Director of Buildings and Grounds

The Citizen
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Views 130 | Comments 0

Fayette County is pleased to announce the promotion of Joshua Wilson to Director of Buildings and Grounds, recognizing his exceptional dedication, leadership, and long-standing service to the community.

Wilson will celebrate 26 years with Fayette County in August, marking a career defined by hard work, growth, and a commitment to excellence. He began his journey with the County as a Grounds Keeper, later advancing to Grounds Keeper II, Grounds Crew Leader, Grounds Supervisor, and most recently Assistant Director of Grounds. His promotion to Director is a testament to his steady advancement and deep experience in county operations.

“I hope to bring a sense of family to not only our department but to all of our Fayette County departments. I hope to see us take care of small issues with the same pride as we do large projects,” Wilson said. 

Public Works Director Phil Mallon praised Joshua’s career progression:

“Josh’s work history with Fayette County is a great example of someone entering an organization at an entry-level position, working hard, learning whenever possible, accepting new responsibilities, and taking advantage of opportunities to steadily advance a career.”

As Director of Buildings and Grounds, Wilson will continue strengthening the department’s work culture, enhancing service quality, and supporting the County’s mission of delivering well-maintained facilities and environments that serve residents, staff, and visitors.

Please join us in congratulating Joshua Wilson on this well-earned achievement. His dedication and leadership continue to make Fayette County a great place to work and live.

The Citizen

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