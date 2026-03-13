Business of the Week: Jazzercise Tyrone Celebrates Grand Opening with High Energy Fitness for the Community

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 127 | Comments 0

Business of the Week: Jazzercise Tyrone Celebrates Grand Opening with High Energy Fitness for the Community

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 127 | Comments 0

Tyrone, GA – Jazzercise Tyrone is celebrating its grand opening and inviting the community to come dance, sweat, and have fun while getting fit.

Jazzercise blends dance cardio with strength training for a full-body workout set to today’s music. Designed for all fitness levels, classes combine cardio, strength, and stretching to help participants build strength, boost energy, and improve overall wellness.

Owners Amy Brown and Anita Riggan say the studio is about much more than fitness. “Jazzercise is more than a workout. It’s a community where people show up for themselves, support one another, and leave feeling stronger and more energized. We are so excited to bring this positive and empowering fitness experience to Tyrone.”

The grand opening celebration will welcome community members, local leaders, and new participants who want to experience the workout that has helped millions of people stay active and healthy.

New customers can take advantage of a special introductory offer of two months of unlimited classes for only $99, making it the perfect opportunity to try a variety of classes and experience the energy of the Jazzercise community. 

Grand Opening Details:

Location: Jazzercise Tyrone, 116 Palmetto Road                                                                                               Date: Saturday, March 28                                                                                                                                                       Time: 9:00am – 11:30am

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Business of the Week

By Ellie White-Stevens March 6, 2026

Business of the Week: Beignets & Brews Offer...
Business of the Week: Beignets & Brews Offer...

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens February 27, 2026

Business of the Week: Fun Spot America Atlanta K...
Business of the Week: Fun Spot America Atlanta K...

Art

By Ellie White-Stevens February 13, 2026

Business of the Week: Legacy Theatre Marks 20 Ye...
Business of the Week: Legacy Theatre Marks 20 Ye...

Business of the Week

By Jack Bernard January 27, 2026

Business of the Week: Trilith, The Next Phase
Business of the Week: Trilith, The Next Phase

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens January 17, 2026

Sun City Peachtree Golf Club Offers a Lower-Cost...
Sun City Peachtree Golf Club Offers a Lower-Cost...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top