Business of the Week: Jazzercise Tyrone Celebrates Grand Opening with High Energy Fitness for the Community

Tyrone, GA – Jazzercise Tyrone is celebrating its grand opening and inviting the community to come dance, sweat, and have fun while getting fit.

Jazzercise blends dance cardio with strength training for a full-body workout set to today’s music. Designed for all fitness levels, classes combine cardio, strength, and stretching to help participants build strength, boost energy, and improve overall wellness.

Owners Amy Brown and Anita Riggan say the studio is about much more than fitness. “Jazzercise is more than a workout. It’s a community where people show up for themselves, support one another, and leave feeling stronger and more energized. We are so excited to bring this positive and empowering fitness experience to Tyrone.”

The grand opening celebration will welcome community members, local leaders, and new participants who want to experience the workout that has helped millions of people stay active and healthy.

New customers can take advantage of a special introductory offer of two months of unlimited classes for only $99, making it the perfect opportunity to try a variety of classes and experience the energy of the Jazzercise community.

Grand Opening Details:

Location: Jazzercise Tyrone, 116 Palmetto Road Date: Saturday, March 28 Time: 9:00am – 11:30am