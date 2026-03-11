First Liberty Ponzi Victims Share Losses, Launch Online Portal to Tell Their Stories

Victims of the First Liberty Ponzi scheme are now sharing their losses publicly through a new online portal created by investors themselves — including a 93-year-old victim — to document the human toll of the financial collapse and connect those affected with recovery resources.

The website, First Liberty Victim Support Portal, was created by 93-year-old victim James McMaster along with friend Lisa Deveraux and other friends. The site allows victims to anonymously submit their stories, describe their financial losses and find links to legal, emotional and financial assistance.

Several accounts already posted on the site describe losses ranging from less than $50,000 to more than $250,000, money that in many cases represented retirement savings, college funds or medical care.

Trust built through church connection leads to $250K loss

Joshua, a Georgia investor who says he lost more than $250,000, wrote that he first heard about First Liberty through a friend who had known Brant Frost IV for decades through church.

Joshua said he cashed in certificates of deposit and savings accounts to invest. After receiving monthly interest payments for more than a year, he invested another $100,000.

Two months later, the scheme collapsed.

“It’s a painful lesson,” Joshua wrote. “Any hope or help would be appreciated.”

Investor struggles with guilt after encouraging family to join

Amy, a Georgia victim who says she lost more than $250,000, wrote that she convinced several members of her family to invest after believing strongly in the company.

“I believed in First Liberty so much that I convinced my brother, my parents, and my cousin to invest,” Amy wrote.

Now, multiple members of the family have lost money.

“My family says it’s not my fault, but the guilt is heavy,” she wrote.

Retiree forced back to work after losing retirement savings

Alan, a Georgia investor who had recently retired after 42 years of work, wrote that he invested more than $250,000 after being told the opportunity was safe and faith-based.

Instead, he said the collapse erased the savings he planned to live on.

“When the truth came out, I realized everything I had saved was gone,” Alan wrote.

He said he has since returned to part-time work and fears losing his home.

Single mother loses savings meant for daughter’s future

Janet, a Georgia single mother who reported losses between $25,000 and $50,000, wrote that she invested hoping to create a more secure future for her daughter.

“As a single mother, every dollar matters,” Janet wrote.

Instead, she said she now works additional shifts to keep up with bills.

“I haven’t told my daughter yet because I don’t want her to worry,” she wrote.

Life savings vanish after promise of 13% return

Deborah, another Georgia victim, said she lost between $25,000 and $50,000 after being introduced to the investment through a friend who connected her with Timothy Darnell.

Deborah wrote that she was promised a 13 percent return and was told the company had been in business for decades.

She said she invested her life savings and encouraged two friends to do the same.

“All three of us had $50,000 each,” Deborah wrote. “Then all of a sudden we had nothing.”

Now older and unable to easily return to work, she said the loss has left her struggling financially.

“I’m just in a bad place now,” she wrote.

Medical care fund disappears after $250K loss

Penny, a Tennessee investor who says she lost more than $250,000, wrote that she invested money she hoped would pay for medical treatments for her husband, who suffers from a degenerative condition.

“My husband has a degenerative condition, and I invested with First Liberty hoping to grow our medical fund,” Penny wrote.

Instead, the collapse of the company erased those savings.

“Losing that money means losing access to treatments he desperately needs,” she wrote.

Church members say faith-based pitch built trust

Cynthia, a Georgia victim, wrote that members of her church invested together after First Liberty representatives presented the opportunity using faith-based messaging.

“They used Scripture, prayer, and promises of helping the community,” Cynthia wrote.

She said several elderly church members lost their savings.

“I feel betrayed spiritually and financially,” she wrote.

Organizers of the portal say they hope the website will continue to grow as more victims come forward and share their experiences.

In addition to collecting personal stories, the site provides links to government agencies, legal resources and other assistance for victims trying to understand what options may be available.

Victims can submit their own accounts through the portal and access resources at flvs.themcmasterplan.com.

And as more stories are added, the creators say the goal is to ensure that the financial numbers behind the First Liberty collapse are not the only record left behind — but also the voices of the people whose lives were changed by it.