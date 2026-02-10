Sen. Ossoff Championing Bipartisan Bill to Improve Mental Health Care in Georgia

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is championing bipartisan legislation to help Georgians get mental health care.

Sen. Ossoff cosponsored the bipartisan 988 Lifeline Location Improvement Act of 2025 to help ensure Georgians experiencing a mental health crisis can get the care they need.

The bipartisan bill, originally introduced by Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), aims to improve the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline with better geolocation services to help law enforcement better respond to emergencies.

“There are real and ongoing mental health concerns for people in Georgia and across the county, and it’s an issue we must address,” said Sen. Ossoff. “I’m working with Republicans and Democrats to strengthen mental health services for families.”

Sen. Ossoff continues working to expand mental health care resources for Georgians.

Sen. Ossoff recently delivered over $1.7 million in Federal resources through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help hire licensed mental health providers that will better support students in the Sumter County School District.

Last March, Sen. Ossoff helped introduce the bipartisan Fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Act to help first responders who are dealing with long-term mental health effects.

In 2024, Sens. Ossoff and Mike Braun (R-IN) passed into law the bipartisan Military Mental Health Professionals Support Act to help ensure servicemembers have access to the vital mental health care services they deserve by recruiting more mental health care providers.

Also in 2024, Sen. Ossoff delivered Federal resources through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help Georgia universities and schools provide children and teens with mental health services and help reduce the shortages of counselors in schools.Click here to read the 988 Lifeline Location Improvement Act of 2025.