Sen. Ossoff Helps Lower Prices of 10 Prescription Drugs in 2026

Washington, D.C. — Thanks to U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, a new law forcing drug companies to negotiate with Medicare has lowered the price of 10 prescription drugs this year.

In 2022, Sen. Ossoff helped pass into law a bill that forced drug companies to negotiate lower prescription drug costs with Medicare. Now, Medicare has negotiated lower prices on 10 commonly used drugs, which went into effect as of January 1, 2026.

According to a recent report from CNBC, the lower costs may help seniors save over 50% on prescriptions in 2026. According to AARP, 7 of the 10 drugs will now cost less than $100 per month.

“The only reason Medicare was not permitted to negotiate lower drug prices is because the drug companies came in and made a bunch of political contributions and lobbied Congress to prevent it,” Sen. Ossoff said. “We successfully empowered Medicare to lower prescription drug prices for seniors.”

Please find below the 10 medications with lower costs from the first round of Medicare drug price negotiation :

Eliquis for blood clot prevention & treatment Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis Entresto for heart failure Farxiga for diabetes, heart failure & chronic kidney disease Fiasp and NovoLog, types of insulin for diabetes Imbruvica for blood cancers Januvia for diabetes Jardiance for diabetes, heart failure & chronic kidney disease Stelara for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease & ulcerative colitis Xarelto for blood clot prevention & treatment

# # #



Jon Ossoff is the Senior United States Senator from the State of Georgia. Elected in 2021, he currently serves on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee; Select Committee on Intelligence; and Rules Committee.