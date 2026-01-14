Sen. Ossoff Helps Lower Prices of 10 Prescription Drugs in 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1325 | Comments 0

Sen. Ossoff Helps Lower Prices of 10 Prescription Drugs in 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1325 | Comments 0

Washington, D.C. — Thanks to U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, a new law forcing drug companies to negotiate with Medicare has lowered the price of 10 prescription drugs this year.

In 2022, Sen. Ossoff helped pass into law a bill that forced drug companies to negotiate lower prescription drug costs with Medicare. Now, Medicare has negotiated lower prices on 10 commonly used drugs, which went into effect as of January 1, 2026. 

According to a recent report from CNBC, the lower costs may help seniors save over 50% on prescriptions in 2026. According to AARP, 7 of the 10 drugs will now cost less than $100 per month.

“The only reason Medicare was not permitted to negotiate lower drug prices is because the drug companies came in and made a bunch of political contributions and lobbied Congress to prevent it,” Sen. Ossoff said. “We successfully empowered Medicare to lower prescription drug prices for seniors.”

Please find below the 10 medications with lower costs from the first round of Medicare drug price negotiation:

  1. Eliquis for blood clot prevention & treatment
  2. Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis
  3. Entresto for heart failure
  4. Farxiga for diabetes, heart failure & chronic kidney disease
  5. Fiasp and NovoLog, types of insulin for diabetes
  6. Imbruvica for blood cancers
  7. Januvia for diabetes
  8. Jardiance for diabetes, heart failure & chronic kidney disease
  9. Stelara for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease & ulcerative colitis
  10. Xarelto for blood clot prevention & treatment

# # #
 

Jon Ossoff is the Senior United States Senator from the State of Georgia. Elected in 2021, he currently serves on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee; Select Committee on Intelligence; and Rules Committee.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Columnists

By Dr. David Myles November 8, 2025

A Pediatrician’s take on Tylenol, Autism and Eff...
A Pediatrician’s take on Tylenol, Autism and Eff...

Columnists

By David Peterson October 27, 2025

An ASD Parent’s Response to the Tylenol and Auti...
An ASD Parent’s Response to the Tylenol and Auti...

Government

By Letters to the Editor October 10, 2025

Letter to the Editor: Finding blame around Autism
Letter to the Editor: Finding blame around Autism

Government

By Charlotte Reames August 22, 2025

VP, Senator and Congressman weigh in on healthca...
VP, Senator and Congressman weigh in on healthca...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top