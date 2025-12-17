WATCH: Senate Passes Sen. Ossoff’s Bipartisan Bill to Stop Child Trafficking

This year, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that more than 370 girls are trafficked in Georgia every month

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to stop child trafficking has passed the U.S. Senate.



This week, the U.S. Senate passed Sens. Ossoff and Chuck Grassley (R-IA)’s bipartisan Preventing Child Trafficking Act of 2025to strengthen coordination between the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to better stop child trafficking and protect kids.

According to a 2023 U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, agencies within the Departments collaborate to prevent human trafficking broadly, but no mechanisms were in place to collaborate specifically on child trafficking prevention. Improving collaboration would “enable the offices to overcome challenges specific to children and meet the distinct needs of child trafficking survivors,” the GAO report said.

Sen. Ossoff spoke on the Senate floor to secure passage of the bipartisan bill.

“I’ve got two young daughters at home, Mr. President, and I know that there is no more fundamental question for any human being than ‘is my child safe?’ And that’s why here in the Senate, despite whatever differences and divisions we might have, we have to work together to protect children from trafficking,” Sen. Ossoff said.

“This is an important bill with an important objective, fostering communication between the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services with the result, we hope, of preventing children from falling prey to the evils of human trafficking,”Grassley said. “Preventing future instances of trafficking is very, very essential and I’m happy to support this bill’s advancement today.”

Earlier this year, Sens. Ossoff and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced the bipartisan Supporting Victims of Human Trafficking Act, which would cut red tape to better respond to the needs of service organizations working with victims of human trafficking and create additional flexibility in certain grant programs.

Last year, Sen. Ossoff’s bipartisan REPORT Act with Sen. Blackburn became law, which — for the first time — required websites and social media platforms to report crimes involving Federal trafficking and enticement of children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In 2023, Sens. Ossoff and Grassley’s bipartisan Preventing Child Sex Abuse Act of 2023 was signed into law, which will strengthen Federal protections against the sexual abuse of children, including online exploitation.

SEN. OSSOFF: “Mr. President, child trafficking in Georgia and nationwide is a crisis, and one of the most heinous crimes imaginable.

“In my state, the Georgia Department of Public Health this year reported that more than 370 girls are trafficked in Georgia every month. 370 girls every month.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I’ve got two young daughters at home, Mr. President, and I know that there is no more fundamental question for any human being than ‘is my child safe?’ And that’s why here in the Senate, despite whatever differences and divisions we might have, we have to work together to protect children from trafficking.

“And that’s why Senator Grassley and I, together, have authored the Preventing Child Trafficking Act to strengthen prevention, investigation, and prosecution of child trafficking crimes, and to ensure that prosecutors and law enforcement officials work together with those who provide supportive services to victims and survivors. Because too often, the children who have endured this crime and this trauma fall through the cracks and are targeted and victimized again.

“Now the Government Accountability Office is one of the top Federal watchdogs, and its investigation found that this failure of prosecuting and enforcement authorities to work with those who provide services to victims leaves American children at risk –– in Georgia and across the country.

“And we’ve also found through Congressional investigations that something that sounds simple – law enforcement working with those who serve victims – is essential to protecting children.

“And that’s why Senator Grassley and I have written this bill to solve this problem, to protect children in Georgia, in Iowa, and across the country.”

