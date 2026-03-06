Fayette Judge Thompson Joins State Commission Led by Coweta Judge Markham

Fayette County State Court Judge Jason B. Thompson has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Georgia’s Commission on Dispute Resolution, joining a statewide panel that oversees mediation and other court-connected alternative dispute resolution programs.

Thompson was sworn in during the commission’s February 25 meeting, which also marked a leadership transition as Coweta County Probate Court Judge Carrie B. Markham assumed the role of chair.

The Commission on Dispute Resolution establishes statewide standards for mediation and other dispute resolution services used by courts across Georgia. These programs allow many legal conflicts to be resolved outside of traditional courtroom trials, often saving time and reducing costs for the parties involved.

The commission also approves training standards for mediators and other neutral professionals and helps oversee the quality of dispute resolution programs operating in Georgia courts. The 19-member body includes representatives from appellate and trial courts, the State Bar of Georgia, the General Assembly, and other professionals involved in dispute resolution.

Markham, who has served as probate judge in Coweta County since 2020, previously practiced as a litigation attorney for 14 years before taking the bench and has been active in the commission’s work prior to becoming chair.

Thompson has served as State Court judge in Fayette County since 2013. Prior to taking the bench, he held multiple judicial and prosecutorial roles and was an active mediator. He also helped establish the Griffin Judicial Circuit’s DUI/Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court programs, initiatives focused on treatment and accountability within the justice system.

The Supreme Court of Georgia created the commission to administer and oversee the state’s comprehensive alternative dispute resolution system and to develop standards for training, ethics, and court programs across the state.