Shining Light: A Holiday of Hope Raises $50,000

PEACHTREE CITY, GA – December 11, 2025 – Harts of Teal, Inc. celebrated the success of its holiday moon–themed Shining Light: A Holiday of Hope event on December 11, raising $50,000 and welcoming approximately 160 attendees in support of women and families impacted by ovarian and gynecologic cancers.

The elegant evening featured a festive, moon-inspired holiday atmosphere and brought the community together to honor survivors, remember loved ones, and celebrate hope. Proceeds from the event will directly support Harts of Teal programs and initiatives, including care packages for patients, Blessing Bags for women beginning chemotherapy, Teal for Teachers awareness initiatives, Teal Sister community dinners, and continued education and outreach.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community,” said Kimberly Airhart, founder of Harts of Teal. “This night truly reflected the hope and compassion that surround this organization.”

Harts of Teal extends sincere thanks to its presenting sponsor, City of Hope, and to its many supporting sponsors, including Northside Cancer Institute, Management Virtually Powered, Harts Septic Services, Cooper Lighting, Peachtree City Rotary Club, Bragassa Orthodontics, Annie DeRose-Broeckert (Keller Williams), Kay McInroe (Berkshire Hathaway), Ankle and Foot Centers of America, Sweet Home Campers, Clothes Less Traveled, Chaos Works, Resurgens Orthopaedics, Regenerate Physiotherapy, The Citizen, Alana Fulmer (American Family Insurance), and Mucklow’s Fine Jewelry.

The organization is also deeply thankful to the individuals and businesses who sponsored 25 survivors to attend the event, ensuring women currently facing cancer could experience a night of community, encouragement, and celebration at no cost.

Looking ahead, Harts of Teal will continue the momentum with its annual Color Run -now called the Enduring Hope Color Run -taking place on June 6, 2026, in Fayetteville.

“The name Enduring Hope reflects the strength and perseverance of every patient, survivor, caregiver, and family member,” Airhart said. “It’s inspired by Hebrews 12:1- a reminder to run the race set before us with endurance.”

Founded in 2021, Harts of Teal, Inc. is a Georgia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded by ovarian cancer survivors, dedicated to raising awareness of ovarian and gynecologic cancers while providing tangible support, education, and community for women and families affected by these diseases.For more information about Harts of Teal or upcoming events, visit www.hartsofteal.org.

