The Bridal and Business Fair — Building Community, One Event at a Time

What’s up, my Eaters!

I hope you are all well. If I’m honest, this week didn’t start off that great. But sometimes life and business require us to keep our hands on the plow and just not let go — and that’s exactly what I’m doing.

Last week, I walked you through 10 Things to Know as a Founder — lessons I’ve learned that every business leader should keep in mind while walking out their purpose. If you haven’t read it yet, follow the link.

As promised, this week I want to introduce you to a couple of founders I recently met who are doing incredible work in our community.

James Boyd and Rachel Cochran are serial entrepreneurs with a passion for hospitality, entrepreneurship, and giving back. James is a classically trained executive chef who began his career at the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu. Rachel brings a wide range of corporate experience and has also owned and operated restaurants herself.

Together, they own and operate Garnish Event Services, a mission-driven, for-profit business that helps fund their nonprofit, Blue Sky Outreach. Garnish began as a mobile bartending company and has since expanded into full-scale event planning, catering coordination, and business coaching. They now serve clients across Georgia and North Florida and have been operating both ventures for two years.

Blue Sky Outreach is the heartbeat of their mission. It’s a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families in need through food assistance, community outreach, and empowerment programs. They operate a local food pantry and are expanding efforts to provide workforce development, job placement support, and small business mentorship. Their work ensures that every event, every client, and every partnership through Garnish also fuels something bigger — lasting impact in the lives of people who need it most.

Learn more about their nonprofit at www.blueskyoutreach.org.

When I met James and Rachel, they invited me to their headquarters in Hogansville — a quiet, charming spot in the heart of the town’s historic downtown. Their building houses both Garnish Event Services and Blue Sky Outreach. From the moment we arrived, their warmth was undeniable. We were greeted at the door by the couple themselves and quickly discovered that their space also doubles as an event venue. I’d describe its aesthetic as country industrial — a perfect blend of rustic charm and modern function.

Our meeting was meant to discuss an upcoming event they were launching, but we quickly saw their deeper mission in action. During our conversation, locals stopped by to seek assistance from Blue Sky Outreach’s food pantry. James paused to help — selflessly and without hesitation — while Rachel continued our discussion. That small moment said everything about who they are and what they value.

Their newest venture — the event I’ve been hinting at — is The Bridal and Business Fair.

It will be held at The Newnan Centre in Newnan, GA, on January 24, 2026.

I first heard about the event on social media. As a local chef and caterer, I was immediately intrigued and wanted to learn more. A mutual friend connected me with Rachel, and that’s how our conversation began.

When we met, James and Rachel shared the heart behind their idea. Like me, they believe the days of having to drive to Atlanta for every new experience or opportunity are over. They’re convinced — and I wholeheartedly agree — that our community already has the talent, resources, and demand to host large-scale, destination-worthy events right here at home.

Their goal for this event is simple yet powerful: to support local brides and local businesses alike.

When I asked Rachel what they were most looking forward to, she said,

“Giving vendors an opportunity to showcase their talents in an area where they normally wouldn’t get the chance — and giving brides the opportunity to see all the amazing talent that exists right here locally.”

James and Rachel both hope this event will become at least an annual gathering — though they’re open to letting it grow if demand calls for it.

When asked what concerned them most, Rachel replied, “Honestly, I’d hate to have to turn vendors away.” That kind of answer says it all. These two are genuinely driven by service, and it’s inspiring to witness.

In fact, their passion moved me so much that I’ve decided to join them as one of the local vendors for The Bridal and Business Fair.

Outside of their businesses, James and Rachel enjoy gardening, spending time with their dogs, and traveling — a testament to how they balance ambition with grounded living.

With that said, they’re still seeking vendors for the event and have assured me that vendor fees will be affordable for all. So let’s rally behind them and support this initiative!

If you’re a local wedding or bridal vendor — venue, entertainer, stylist, makeup artist, transportation company, videographer, event rental company, or similar — visit thebridalandbusinessfair.com to apply.

And for my local brides: if you’re planning your special day and want to keep things as local as possible, be sure to mark your calendars now.

Lastly, this isn’t just a bridal show. It’s called The Bridal and Business Fair for a reason. If you’re a local entrepreneur or professional, this is a networking opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Eaters, Fayette and Coweta counties — I can’t tell you how excited I am about this event, and I hope you’re just as excited after reading this. I look forward to seeing you all there!

Until then, come see me and my team every Saturday at the Peachtree City Farmers Market, and be sure to check out this recent spotlight on James and Rachel to learn more about their work and upcoming event.