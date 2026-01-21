Higher Numbers of Kids are Higher: Edibles and Underage Kids

As more states have legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults, we have seen an increase in unintentional consumption of marijuana-containing products by underage children. We have even observed an uptick in emergency department (ED) visits for such ingestions in states where recreational marijuana remains illegal. In fact, one preliminary study conducted in Tennessee from 2020 to 2023 noted a 1000% increase in ED visits of children who have consumed marijuana-containing products. This data matches a similar, earlier study performed from 2017 to 2021that also noted an over 1000% increase in marijuana ingestions among children younger than six years old.

In my role as a pediatrician, I’ve cared for several children who have gotten into their parents’ edibles (often marijuana-laced candy) and must spend several hours in the ED for observation and monitoring. This occurrence is common given how similar the packaging and appearance of many marijuana-containing substances appears.

And while most children (including those I treated) don’t suffer any major sequelae from such ingestions, the scientific community still doesn’t fully understand the long-term implications of marijuana consumption on the brains of developing children. Additionally, the involvement of Child Protective Services (CPS) in the cases of underage ingestion can have long-term negative impact on the parent/caregiver’s housing and employment which can impact the child.

Like any other toxin, marijuana-containing products should always be safely stored (preferably locked) so that children cannot access them. Also consider removing and discarding the packaging if it resembles a common brand name to minimize confusion. It is clear that edibles should never be consumed around children, but it bears repeating.

If a child does consume a marijuana-containing product, call Poison Control (800-222-1222) and have the child immediately evaluated by a medical professional. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also has good resources on the prevention of marijuana poisoning.

Given the proposed change in classification (known as scheduling) of marijuana at the federal level, it is likely that even more states will move to decriminalize and/or legalize recreational use of marijuana by adults. Now more than ever, we must be even more vigilant to ensure that children do not consume marijuana or any other illicit drug.