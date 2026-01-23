Ask Margar-etiquette about Spitting

Dear Margar-etiquette,

I am genuinely baffled by how casually some people spit in public. On sidewalks, in parking lots, even while driving, or even walking past others. It feels unhygienic and frankly disgusting. I don’t understand why people do it, what purpose it serves, or why it seems socially acceptable to spit just anywhere and at any time. Is there any etiquette around this, or are the rest of us just expected to dodge it?

Signed,

Trying Not to Step in It

Dear Trying Not to Step in It,

You’re not alone in your reaction. Public spitting is one of those behaviors that many people find instinctively unsettling, even if they can’t quite articulate why. At its core, the discomfort comes down to shared space, hygiene, and respect.

Historically, spitting served practical purposes. Before tissues were common, people dealing with dust, smoke, illness, or chewing tobacco relied on spitting as a way to clear their mouths or airways. Over time, some of those habits lingered, even as social expectations and public health awareness evolved.

Today, however, we know better. Saliva can carry germs, and public spaces—sidewalks, parks, entryways—are shared environments. Spitting in those spaces places a personal bodily function directly into a communal setting, which is why it feels intrusive to others. Etiquette draws a clear line here: just because something is done outdoors does not mean it’s appropriate to do anywhere, at any time.

In modern society, casual public spitting is widely considered impolite. While there may be rare situations—such as an immediate health need—good etiquette calls for discretion. That means using a tissue, stepping well away from others, or waiting until one can handle the issue privately. Convenience does not outweigh courtesy.

It’s also worth noting that social norms vary. In some cultures or subcultures, spitting has been more normalized, particularly in outdoor or athletic settings. Still, etiquette asks us to be aware of those around us and adjust our behavior in shared spaces. The guiding question is simple: Does this make others uncomfortable or place something unpleasant in their path?

Ultimately, good manners aren’t about policing behavior—they’re about coexistence. Shared spaces work best when we all take small steps to reduce discomfort for one another. Choosing not to spit in public is one of those small acts of consideration that quietly improve the experience for everyone.

With consideration for the common good,

Margar-etiquette