Eight Piedmont Oncology Centers Achieve Prestigious Radiation Oncology Accreditation

Accreditation Emphasizes Piedmont’s Commitment to High-quality Patient Care.

Piedmont Oncology’s radiation oncology departments at eight centers attained reaccreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) APEx – Accreditation Program for Excellence®. The locations are: Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Piedmont Cartersville Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Piedmont Radiation Oncology Griffin, Piedmont Radiation Oncology Kennesaw and Piedmont West Radiation Oncology.

APEx provides external validation that radiation oncology facilities deliver high-quality, safe patient care. Piedmont Oncology’s accreditation is effective until July 2029.

“Piedmont Oncology is pleased to continue our APEx accreditation from ASTRO, the largest radiation oncology society in the world,” said Whitaker Endowed Chief of Piedmont Oncology Wally Curran, M.D. “This is a major accomplishment, and this accreditation shows the communities we serve that Piedmont’s radiation oncology teams are invested in meeting high safety and quality standards to continue delivering consistently safe patient-centered care.”

APEx, the fastest-growing radiation oncology practice accreditation program in the United States, is a voluntary, objective and rigorous multi-step process during which a radiation oncology practice is evaluated using consensus-based standards. The practice must demonstrate its safety and quality processes and show that it adheres to patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinated treatments and strong patient engagement.

“ASTRO commends Piedmont Oncology for achieving reaccreditation through APEx,” said Howard M. Sandler, MD, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. “By undergoing this comprehensive review, the centers demonstrated their ongoing commitment to delivering safe, high-quality radiation oncology services to their patients.”

APEx is the only radiation oncology accreditation program that includes a self-assessment, which allows centers to internally assess compliance with quality improvement standards. The centers then proceed to a facility review by an external surveyor team that includes a radiation oncologist and a medical physicist. To date, more than 400 U.S. facilities have earned APEx accreditation. Learn more about APEx at www.astro.org/APEx.

Piedmont Oncology supports cancer care across Piedmont’s 27-hospital enterprise. Our physicians care for over 14,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients each year and support their journey with multi-disciplinary coordination of care, state-of-the-art facilities and a relentless drive to provide the very best care to every patient. Patients can choose from over 40 Piedmont oncology locations across the state of Georgia, with fully trained and credentialed physicians and staff at each center. We also offer clinical trials and expert input from physician teams across our system. Every patient’s primary care physician will receive updates from each Piedmont oncology health care provider, ensuring a seamless transition of care. We are empowering patients with expert oncology care that is easier than ever to access close to home. Learn more at Piedmont.org/cancer.

