$150,000 Won in Fayetteville Playing Georgia Lottery on Fantasy 5

ATLANTA (Feb. 17, 2026) – A Georgia Lottery player hit the jackpot for $213,618 in the Feb. 14 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket purchased at Citgo, 1431 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Columbus. Two nights later, another player hit the jackpot for $150,000 playing at Publix, 840 Glynn Street in Fayetteville.

In the Feb. 13 Mega Millions drawing, a player won $20,000 by matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball. That lucky ticket was purchased at Kwick Check, 352 Harbins Road in Dacula, and had a built-in 2X multiplier, doubling the prize from $10,000 to $20,000. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Feb. 17 for $395 million.

An Atlanta resident hit the jackpot for $35,947 playing Double Win Quick Win on the Georgia Lottery mobile app on Feb. 14. Quick Win games are instant play, instant win games that share a rolling progressive jackpot.

Finally, several players won prizes playing Diggi Games and Keno! on the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app:

A Griffin resident won $100,000 playing Wheel of Fortune Prize Burst on Feb. 13

resident won $100,000 playing Wheel of Fortune Prize Burst on Feb. 13 A player in Moultrie won $39,444 playing Reef Riches on Feb. 13

won $39,444 playing Reef Riches on Feb. 13 A Decatur player won $12,000 playing Keno! on Feb. 13

player won $12,000 playing Keno! on Feb. 13 A resident of Townsend won $10,000 playing Lucky Coins on Feb. 13

As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Fantasy 5, Mega Millions Quick Win, Diggi Games, and Keno! benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Media kit and game logos available at the Georgia Lottery Press Center.

About Fantasy 5

Fantasy 5 is Georgia’s exclusive jackpot game! Jackpots start at $125,000 and grow from there! Plus, with Ca$h Match you can win up to $500 instantly! Now that’s a lot of loot. Fantasy 5 drawings are held every day at 11:34 pm.

Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents with a Georgia mailing address, who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase, can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Mega Millions

Mega Millions is a multi-state jackpot game that gives players the opportunity to win mega jackpots and additional cash prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.



Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents with a Georgia mailing address, who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase, can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Quick Win

Quick Win games are instant play, instant win games that share a rolling progressive jackpot. Quick Win tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents with a Georgia mailing address, who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase, can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Diggi Games

Diggi Games are available exclusively the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app—offering players the chance to win anytime, anywhere in Georgia. As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Diggi Games benefit education in the state of Georgia.



About KENO!

With over 300 drawings daily and a top prize of $100,000, KENO! offers fast-paced fun throughout the day. Plus, you can add MULTIPLIER and/or BULLS-EYE for a chance to win bigger prizes. KENO! drawings are held every 3 1/2 minutes.



KENO! can be played at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents with a Georgia mailing address, who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase, can also purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Georgia Lottery Corporation

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $30.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2.3 million students have received HOPE, and more than 2.2 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit: www.galottery.com

Play Responsibly – Be an Informed Player – It’s All About Fun! Learn more here.

Must be 18 or older to try or buy.

