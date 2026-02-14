Peachtree City Council Orders Annexation Study, Adds $100K to July 4

At its only council meeting of February, held Thursday, Feb. 12, Peachtree City Council approved a $65,000 annexation study, authorized an additional $100,000 from reserve funds to expand the city’s Fourth of July celebration, and launched a new AI-powered resident service system.

America 250 and Fourth of July expansion

Council unanimously approved a fiscal year 2026 budget amendment authorizing up to $100,000 from reserve funds to enhance Peachtree City’s Fourth of July celebration as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Director of Recreation & Special Events Harold Layton said the city is exploring several additions to the July 4 celebration, including shifting fireworks to Lake Peachtree and adding a drone show.

“We have a proposal from a company to do a 15 minute drone show prior to the fireworks this year that we’re looking at,” Layton said.

Launching fireworks from the lake would free up more space at Drake Field for residents. Layton also said the city is considering a special “Sunset Sounds, Fourth of July edition,” featuring live music in the late afternoon leading into the evening fireworks show.

Fire Chief Clint Murphy said moving fireworks to the water would shift the restricted safety zone off Drake Field.

“So this would actually help us in a lot of ways, because all of the what we call the restricted zone would move from actually being in part of Picnic Park and part of Drake Field, it’ll actually just be completely over the water,” Murphy said.

Councilmember Michael Polacek noted the funding would come from cash reserves and encouraged private support for the milestone event.

“I welcome businesses in our community to match the city here,” Polacek said.

City approves Readyly AI to answer calls and online questions

Council also approved a budget amendment for Readyly, an AI-powered system that will answer resident questions through the city’s phone system and online chat.

City Clerk/Director of Executive Services Yasmin Julio said staff identified service gaps, particularly outside regular business hours.

“We did find a gap in the services after hours,” Julio said.

Readyly representative Bill Morck said the system can respond in “any language at any time,” including after hours and on weekends. During a demonstration, the AI assistant introduced itself: “Hi, I’m Scout Peachtree City’s virtual helper.”

Morck emphasized the platform relies only on official city information.

“We’re not going into the vast Internet onto Facebook to look for any source of information or updates,” Morck said.

“When I think about it, it’s time to modernize certain city hall services,” Polacek said.

The first-year cost is $18,000, prorated for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Annexation study approved after mayor addresses misinformation

Before public comment on the annexation item, Mayor Kim Learnard addressed what she described as misinformation circulating online.

“My topic of conversation relates to the annexation study that is on our agenda tonight and some very pretty shocking misinformation that’s out on social media,” Learnard said.

She emphasized that the action taken Thursday was only to authorize a study.

“The item before Council tonight is simply to authorize a professional study that will evaluate our municipal boundaries and analyze potential annexation areas from a land use perspective,” Learnard said.

“This study is not tied to any specific property or a development or a project or a proposal,” she added.

“It’s typical for a city to conduct an annexation study every five years or so. Peachtree City hasn’t done one since 2014 so it’s high time,” Learnard said.

“I want to assure our residents that no decisions about annexation or zoning or development are being made tonight,” she said.

KB Advisory Group President Geoff Koski said the study will evaluate potential revenue and the cost of providing services.

“At its simplest explanation, that’s the way to kind of think about it,” Koski said.

Koski said the work could be completed in about four months and would include a public meeting before final findings are presented.

Council adopts civility pledge on 4–1 vote

Council approved a resolution pledging to “practice and promote civility in the City of Peachtree City,” part of a Georgia Municipal Association initiative. The measure passed 4–1, with Councilmember Suzanne Brown voting against it.

“Signing a paper doesn’t make you civil,” Brown said. “Either you are civil or you are not.”

World Cup short-term rental waiver approved

Council approved a temporary amendment allowing homeowners to rent their residences as short-term rentals without registering with the city during a two-month window surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

Mayor Learnard said she sought assurances about public safety and a reliable point of contact from Fayette Forward President and Tyrone Mayor Eric Dial, noting the framework will be coordinated through the Soccer Housing Bureau.

Alcohol licenses approved

Council approved alcohol licenses for Woodhouse Spa and The Oink Joint.

Donation supports 2026 family events

Mayor Learnard also thanked Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics for a $5,000 contribution to sponsor city events.

“They want to sponsor some of our 2026 events, including our father daughter dance, our family formal and a mother son event,” Learnard said.