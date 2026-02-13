Alvin Ailey at The Fox was the Perfect Mother-Daughter Moment

“Come on babygirl the Uber is on the way!” My daughter ran upstairs to change into her second outfit choice. She was so nervous and for good reason. It was our first time doing two things together: 1. Experiencing the iconic Alvin Ailey Dance performance. 2. Being iinside Fox Theatre in Downtown Atlanta. It was surely a MOTHER/DAUGHTER MUST DO!

Founded by choreographer Alvin Ailey in 1958, the company is a pioneer in bringing African American cultural expressions and themes to the forefront of American dance. Ailey’s work often incorporates elements of jazz, modern, and ballet, reflecting the experiences of African Americans.

Ailey’s influence extends beyond his lifetime bringing me back to my own mom watching glimpses of the dance empire on screen. His choreography is known for its emotional depth and technical brilliance. Skillfully blending different dance styles Alvin draws a unique inspiration from his roots, creating rich narratives that resonate with diverse audiences.

Now decades later it continues to be instrumental in shaping the landscape of modern dance all while inspiring new generations of dancers and choreographers. This was why I ran up the steps with a solution to our fashion cray cray… Show started at 7:30pm and a 52 minute ride was ahead of us. We only had a few moments before we had to jump in our pumpkin for the evening. We didn’t have much time so I did this.

“Let’s dress alike!!!” And just like that – it became something fun and not so serious. To freeze the moment in time we both went live on social media to tell everyone. Nothing could ruin this night. The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is not just a performance company; it also engages in extensive educational programs, workshops, and community outreach, promoting dance as a means of expression and creativity among youth.

Like Ice Cube said… “Today was a Good day.” This was really happening. We arrived and were dropped off in front the lavish theatre, went inside and the bold red draping took over our eyes. This was before we made our way to the popcorn line.

Made it to our seats, and guess what, the lady next to us was from New Orleans and went to my high school !!!! Talk about coolest plus one who wasn’t even a plus one. She was so kind to my daughter and explained all the acts. It was an amazing show. Constance Stamatiou seemed to float across the stage – the entire production was unforgettable. Get your tickets today – they are here until the 15th of February!