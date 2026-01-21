Inman clubs team up to cheer up cancer patients

Inman Elementary is proving that even the smallest hands can make a big difference. The school’s LARK (Little Acts of Random Kindess) Club and Garden Club partnered to send care packages and plants to patients receiving treatment at the Piedmont Oncology center.

The heartfelt project supports patients by assembling care bags filled with comfort items, along with a decorated pot with plants. The club members gathered after school to organize the items and assemble the bags. Many students added a note with a hand-drawn picture offering hope, encouragement, and smiles to those undergoing treatment.

One 4th grade Garden Club member said, “There is always someone with you even if you don’t see them.” A LARK 4th grade student said, “I want someone to open one of our bags and feel a little bit happier.”

The initiative, led by 3rd grade teacher Emily Burns, media specialist Tracy Larson, and school counselor Leslie Kollasch, invited students to donate small, thoughtful items such as cozy socks, items for dry mouth, snacks, blankets, puzzle books, and inspirational notes. Families of the LARK students signed up to contribute items, and a parent delivered the bags to Fayette Piedmont Oncology where staff distributed them during treatment sessions.

“Our goal is to teach students that kindness doesn’t have to be complicated or grand—it can be simple, intentional, and meaningful,” said Kollasch. “These care bags remind patients that their community is thinking about them and cheering them on.”

The project is part of LARK’s ongoing mission to serve the community through small but powerful acts of kindness.

“We hope that our LARK members build empathy and that they can make a difference in someone’s day,” said counselor Leslie Kollasch. “We look forward to more service activities throughout the year. We hope to continue to spread compassion one act at a time.”