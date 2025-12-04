New Hope Baptist Church Hosts 2nd Annual Christmas Store to Bless More Than 210 Families

Senoia, GA — New Hope Baptist Church is honored to host its second annual Christmas Store, a community-driven initiative designed to bring dignity, joy, and tangible support to families across Fayette and Coweta counties this holiday season. The event will take place at the church located at 1563 Highway 74, Senoia, GA this December 12 & 13.

This year, the Christmas Store is poised to serve over 210 local families, representing more than 800 children and loved ones. Through an affordable, interactive shopping experience, parents and guardians are empowered to select gifts for their children while preserving the joy and pride of giving.

So far, the congregation and community have generously donated over $39,000 worth of brand-new gifts, with more still pouring in.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Dignity + Choice: Parents and guardians will select two high-quality gifts per child, each valued at over $30, for just $7.50 each, along with free stocking stuffers, coats, and other surprises.

A Festive Experience: Families will enjoy a welcoming Winter Wonderland along with complimentary gift wrapping, holiday treats, and a full, joy-filled Kids Area. Children will have the opportunity to choose gifts for their parents or guardians, create crafts, participate in age-appropriate activities, and enjoy a variety of fun, memory-making moments throughout the event.

“The Christmas Store is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of generosity and community,” said Rhys Stenner, Senior Pastor.

“Our goal is for every parent and guardian to feel the joy of giving, and for every child to experience the wonder of Christmas. This incredible accomplishment is not possible without the amazing efforts of our members. In addition to their generosity, over 300 of them are volunteering their time and talents, stepping up to serve in any way needed to make this event a success. It’s a beautiful reflection of what generosity looks like in action.”

“The blessings of the Christmas Store doesn’t end as the last shopper leaves the building on Saturday afternoon,” said Rich Terry, Missions Minister.

“All of the left-over gifts, toys, and coats will be donated to local ministry partners ensuring that children and families continue to be supported well beyond the holiday season.”

This heartwarming initiative is made possible through the dedication of church volunteers, local sponsors, and community members who believe in the power of coming together to uplift others. By giving families the dignity of choice and the joy of participation, the Christmas Store encapsulates the essence of the season.

Website: christmasstoregeorgia.com

New Hope Baptist Church

Address: 1563 Highway 74, Senoia, GA 30276

Website: newhopebc.org

Phone: 770.461.4337