Coweta Sheriff: Moreland Man Loses $7,500 in Alleged Paternity Scam

Ellie White-Stevens
A Moreland man reported losing $7,500 in a scam involving false claims of paternity, according to incident and supplemental reports released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported Dec. 3, 2025, after the man and a family member contacted the sheriff’s office regarding money he had sent to a former acquaintance who allegedly claimed he was the father of her child.

According to the investigative report, the man said he had previously been in a relationship with  Brya Elise Hardy, 18,  while the two were in high school but lost contact for several years. In April 2025, he said he reconnected with Hardy through Facebook and later by phone and text message. During those conversations, Hardy allegedly told him that she had a daughter and that he was the child’s father.

Investigators reported that Hardy sent the man photos and videos of a young girl, leading him to believe the child was his. Over the following months, the man sent approximately $7,500 to Hardy through Cash App for what he believed were child-related expenses. He told deputies he met with Hardy in person only once during that time, on July 11, 2025.

The situation escalated in November, when the man and his family contacted an attorney to pursue a court-ordered paternity test. According to a supplemental report, attempts to serve Hardy at a listed address were unsuccessful, and the address was later determined to belong to a relative.

The attorney later located Hardy’s mother, who reportedly told investigators that Hardy did not have a child and that the child depicted in the messages was living with another family member.

After Hardy allegedly refused to submit to a paternity test and stopped responding to calls and messages, the man reported the matter to law enforcement, stating he believed he had been deceived in order to obtain money.

The case was investigated by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Hardy was arrested in connection with the investigation, and the case was listed as cleared by arrest. The offense was classified as theft by deception under Georgia law.

No additional details regarding court proceedings or potential restitution were included in the reports released by the sheriff’s office.

